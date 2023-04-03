Illawarra Mercury
Fairy Meadow residents plead for road safety after pedestrian fatality

By Tareyn Varley
Updated April 4 2023 - 9:05pm, first published April 3 2023 - 10:05am
The scene of the pedestrian fatality on Sunday. Picture by Adam McLean
Fairy Meadow locals have pleaded with motorists to be vigilant when negotiating the heavily congested suburb after a female pedestrian was killed on Sunday.

Tareyn Varley

Digital journalist

