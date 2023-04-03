Shellharbour golfer Danni Vasquez was feeling 'ecstatic' the day after falling just short of winning her first professional tournament
Vasquez finished equal first in the Australian Women's Classic - Bonville on Sunday but lost a sudden death playoff to Breanna Gill.
The pair finished the 54-holes at Bonville tied at 6-under, just one stroke ahead of Victorian Stephanie Bunque.
Vasquez was the clubhouse leader after she birdied two of the last three holes and Gill and Bunque both needed to make birdie on their last hole to force a playoff.
Gill was able to complete the assignment while Bunque's birdie putt was agonisingly close.
Vasquez was unable to make her 8-foot uphill putt on the first playoff hole, the par-5 18th but Gill snuck her three-foot left to right slider in the lower side of the cup to claim victory.
"I'm very happy. Obviously I didn't win the playoff but at the start of yesterday, I was three shots behind. So I was very happy that I gave myself the opportunity to even get close to winning," Vasquez said.
The 23-year-old said her game was in a good place and her showing at Bonville has her confident of doing well in upcoming tournaments.
"My goal walking into Bonville was to make the cut and hopefully secure a top 10 finish, because my game was good enough, but I just needed it all to click and it did yesterday. I was very happy to get tied first and into a playoff," Vasquez said.
She was also pleased that she was able to control her nerves throughout the tournament.
"The performance has definitely given me plenty of confidence moving forward," Vasquez said.
"I've had lots of self doubt, especially after the Aussie Open last year. I didn't know how I would go with handling nerves again.
"But I've been working with my sports psychologist and yesterday I had nerves throughout but I managed to manage them better. I have to thank my sports psychologist for that."
Vasquez plans on having a small break before heading to Queensland to contest pro-am events.
"I'll have a little bit of a break first while still practising hard and then I'm going to play some pros in Queensland for about three months. So that should be good. I'll be on the road for about three months with hopefully my partner," the Links Shell Cove and Kiama Golf Club member said.
"But first I have some assignments to finish as part of my membership pathway program with the PGA. I'm going to pump them out then start the pro swing in Queensland."
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
