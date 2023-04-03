Illawarra Mercury
Shellharbour golfer Danni Vasquez stars at Australian Women's Classic-Bonville

Updated April 3 2023 - 1:24pm, first published 1:20pm
Danni Vasquez excelled at the Australian Women's Classic - Bonville. Picture by Dave Tease
Shellharbour golfer Danni Vasquez was feeling 'ecstatic' the day after falling just short of winning her first professional tournament

