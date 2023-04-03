'That's the minimum standard': Dolphins win no high bar for Dragons

It was a much-needed win, but Dragons wrecking ball Blake Lawrie said Saturday's performance against the Dolphins was merely a new "minimum standard" for his side.
After conceding 40 points in consecutive weeks, the Dragons fell just short of that mark in a 38-12 victory that was an impressive bounce back from an awful showing against Cronulla less than seven days earlier.
It saw the club, and coach Anthony Griffin, hit with a fresh wave of scrutiny heading into the showdown with the previously red-hot NRL newbies.
The seven-try response was a head-turning one, but Lawrie said the performance must simply become the norm.
"This is the minimum standard," Lawrie said.
"The last 10 minutes against the Broncos and then the second half against Sharks was disgraceful. That's not us, that's not our standards.
"We started the year pretty well, had a really good game against the Gold Coast, a good 65-70 minutes against the Broncos.
"Then the second half against Cronulla... we went out with a mentality of probably not wanting it bad enough, which is very disappointing. It wasn't what we've worked hard for the last five-six-seven months for.
"The Dolphins are no slouches, their first four or five weeks have been outstanding so it's a good step in the right direction.
"We're happy to get two points that were really needed, but now we're looking forward to Gold Coast next week."
The win will provide some breathing space for Griffin, though he remains a man under pressure amid revelations the club is looking at other candidates for the head coaching role beyond this year.
Having debuted in 2018, it's the type of noise that's been all-too-familiar for Lawrie, who admits it would be good to see an end to the negative headlines.
"It'd be nice, I'm not gonna lie," he said.
"I've been through a fair bit [of it] throughout my playing career, but outside noise is outside noise, it is what it is.
"I've just got to do my job, that's what I'm focused on, and obviously Hook's focused on doing his job and he'll keep doing that.
"He puts a game plan in place, and we've got to stick to it. It was us as players at fault in the second half last week.
"There's always going be noise, we can only control how we train and how we go out there and play footy.
"Obviously, if we keep winning games, Hook'll be here beyond this year and that's what we want to do. It's the responsibility of the players, the 17 people that wear the jersey each and every week."
For all the mixed results, no one can question Lawrie's commitment to the cause over the opening month, the 26-year-old averaging 132 running metres and 30-plus tackles a game in three outings.
It's seem emerge as the club's forward leader and, somewhat remarkably, its joint leading try-scorer having grabbed two tries in four game.
Having gone just of a hundred games without crossing the stripe, leaving Griffin to suggest his side will have a battle on its hands to get ball back off the barnstorming prop.
"That's Hook, he's into me," Lawrie said.
"He comes in and says 'Blocka, what going on, two tries in four games?'
"It took me 91 to score one and I've scored three in the last 15-16 games so I'm not complaining.
"Credit to Lidds (Jacob Liddle), he gave me the ball and I crashed over. I was just happy to get the win."
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
