Illawarra Mercury
Home/Sport/Dragons Den

'That's the minimum standard': Dolphins win no high bar for Dragons

Mitch Jennings
By Mitch Jennings
Updated April 3 2023 - 12:09pm, first published 10:41am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Blake Lawrie says the Dragons laid down a bare minimum standard with a win over the Dolphins on Saturday. Picture by Adam McLean
Blake Lawrie says the Dragons laid down a bare minimum standard with a win over the Dolphins on Saturday. Picture by Adam McLean

It was a much-needed win, but Dragons wrecking ball Blake Lawrie said Saturday's performance against the Dolphins was merely a new "minimum standard" for his side.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mitch Jennings

Mitch Jennings

Sports Journalist

Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.

More from Dragons Den
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.