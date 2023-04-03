University of Wollongong and Albion Park have signalled their intent for the upcoming Women's Premier League, after advancing to this year's Julie Porter Cup grand final.
Uni and the White Eagles will meet in the pre-season Cup decider on April 16, which will take place before Football South Coast's inaugural WPL kicks off a week later.
The competition is set to signal a new era for the women's game in the Illawarra, and the Unicorns and Park will enter the league as favourites. The rivals both remained undefeated during the Julie Porter Cup's preliminary rounds, and both secured solid wins on Sunday to book their ticket to the 2023 grand final.
Uni and Albion Park met in two deciders in 2022 - splitting the honours - with the White Eagles winning the Cup decider, while the Unicorns claimed the Women's Division One crown.
"We're super excited, we feel like we want a bit of redemption for last year," Park captain Brittany Ring said.
"We're going to be out to prove a point."
Second-half goals to Makenzie Russell and Lilliana Clark set up University's 2-0 win over Shellharbour on Sunday, while Sam Waterworth and Eliza Cowan found the back of the net in Albion Park's 2-0 victory against Woonona.
Ring said the White Eagles had to work hard for their result on Sunday, adding that she was "stoked" with their performance.
"Out of the 16 girls on the team sheet yesterday, nine of them are new to the club, so it was a massive result for us. We had a lot of young girls, I can't be happier with our performance against a strong Woonona team," Ring said.
"It's great signs for the Premier League. It's anyone's to win this year, the comp is going to be really good."
For University, 2023 marks a new era for the side, with a number of personnel changes since last season.
Coach Brod Crighton said the Unicorns were "rebuilding", following last year's grand final victory.
"We had 15 registered players in div one, and nine of them have left. And one of them we played against on Sunday, and she will do well for Shellharbour," he said.
"We've got a couple of new ones and the rest of our players have stepped up from div two, and they've taken on the challenge. I was really worried, but I think I've got as good, or an even better, team than last year."
However, Crighton said Albion Park would be "very tough" in the Cup decider.
"They've been the yardstick for women's football in the Illawarra for the last 10 years, I think they've won every minor premiership in that time. Their only hiccup was the grand final last year," the coach said.
"But my girls, and their girls too, will look forward to the (grand final) challenge. It's going to be a good game. It always has been, and probably always will be."
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
