Fierce rivals University and Albion Park ready to meet for Julie Porter Cup honours

Joshua Bartlett
By Joshua Bartlett
April 3 2023 - 3:55pm
University of Wollongong's Lucy Crighton looks to trap possession against Shellharbour on Sunday. Picture by Adam McLean
University of Wollongong and Albion Park have signalled their intent for the upcoming Women's Premier League, after advancing to this year's Julie Porter Cup grand final.

