When Wollongong Central's Guzman Y Gomez (GYG) reopens its doors this week following a makeover there will be an extra special reason to join the queue.
The Keira Street premises, which has been closed while it underwent a refurbishment, will reopen this Wednesday, April 5, and is enticing customers back to the store with the offer of a free breakfast burrito and coffee between 7am-10am.
The restaurant has undergone a full renovation and the company is treating its reopening much the same as it would the launch of a new store.
There will be Mariachi band pumping out some tunes to keep the crowds entertained while the staff are inside preparing the fresh and delicious Australian ingredients which make up a GYG Brekkie burrito.
The GYG version of a Brekkie Burrito consists of streaky bacon, chorizo or fresh sautéed veggies, free-range scrambled eggs, a hash brown, jack cheese and pico de gallo wrapped in a tortilla. GYG promises there are no added preservatives, artificial flavours, colours or additives.
Anyone who can't make it to the store to grab a free burrito and coffee can take advantage of some of the other offers.
Choose from a $2 coffee available on the GYG App, Guac or Avo on Toast for $4 for one slice or $6.50 for two, or a Big Brekkie Burrito for $10.90.
A spokeswoman for GYG told the Mercury in February that the premises, including the kitchen, was undergoing a full refurbishment and would soon be offering breakfast, including "barista-made coffee".
That same week, GYG celebrated the opening of a new drive-through only store in Fairy Meadow.
Its offer of free coffees and $5 burritos on opening day saw cars queue for kilometres to take advantage of the deal.
The store sold 5926 burritos and bowls in one day, breaking the opening day record for GYG stores in NSW.
GYG is planning to open two more stores in the Illawarra, at Unanderra and Warrawong.
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content. Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play.
Journalist with more than 25 years' experience in print and digital media who has covered most news rounds, including health, education, politics (local, state and federal), police and courts, with a special interest in women's and family matters. Highly-skilled interviewer and storyteller.
Journalist with more than 25 years' experience in print and digital media who has covered most news rounds, including health, education, politics (local, state and federal), police and courts, with a special interest in women's and family matters. Highly-skilled interviewer and storyteller.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.