Dolphins are frequent visitors off the Illawarra coast, but footage of them in a feeding frenzy isn't an every day occurrence.
During what has been described by one fishing expert as prime time for good catches, a school of dolphins was spotted thrashing around about 400m off Woonona Beach.
Some commentators on Facebook suggested the porpoises were eating Mahi Mahi, otherwise known as dolphin fish, which had been seen enjoying the warmer temperatures in recent days.
But Gary Wade, the Illawarra Mercury's fishing columnist has suggested they were more likely enjoying cuttlefish, mackerel and yellow tail, which can be found in abundance near the shore during the Autumn.
"I've never ever heard of a Mahi caught off the rocks south of Sydney and I've never seen a dolphin eating a Mahi Mahi. Dolphins, or porpoises, eat squid or small bait fish and it's a prime time for fishing at this time of year," he said.
He described how dolphins feed by working together as a team with the dolphins circling the fish into a small bait ball, They then each take a turn to feed.
He added that the water conditions are perfect for fishers right now with warmer water bringing the fish in close to the shore.
