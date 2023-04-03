Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Stingrays secure valuable point after NSW Women's NPL stalemate with Lions

Joshua Bartlett
By Joshua Bartlett
April 3 2023 - 12:25pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mia McGovern and her Ilawarra Stingrays teammates picked up a point after playing out a 1-1 draw with Bankstown City on Sunday night. Picture by Adam McLean
Mia McGovern and her Ilawarra Stingrays teammates picked up a point after playing out a 1-1 draw with Bankstown City on Sunday night. Picture by Adam McLean

They were far from their best, but the Illawarra Stingrays are growing in confidence after playing out a 1-1 stalemate with Bankstown City on Sunday night.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joshua Bartlett

Joshua Bartlett

Sport Journalist

A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.