They were far from their best, but the Illawarra Stingrays are growing in confidence after playing out a 1-1 stalemate with Bankstown City on Sunday night.
The Stingrays jumped out to a 1-0 half-time lead at Seymour Shaw Park courtesy of Michelle Carney's 38th minute tap-in. The visitors managed to maintain that advantage for the majority of the second stanza, however, Jess Frampton's equaliser in the 89th minute ensured both NSW Women's National Premier League teams walked away with a point.
It was a result that Rays coach Steve Gordon believes was fair for his side.
"I'm happy that we walked out with a draw, because it probably could have finished going their way," he said.
"It was a good first half, the girls got away well and were really good in regards to moving the ball around. But we didn't turn up in the second half, and we turned over a lot of ball in bad areas, and just kept inviting them in. But we got to the 89th minute before they scored the equaliser.
"We didn't create a lot, but it was a good battle and the girls fought well. But our general game play was a little bit off and we lost our way a little bit. But to not play well and get a draw against a strong team, you take the point and run."
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
