Sarah Carli hopes her strong victory at nationals will put her on the right course to booking a ticket to this year's World Athletics Championships in Budapest.
The Wollongong talent blitzed the field in the women's 400-metre hurdles at the Australian Track and Field Championships on Sunday, clocking a time of 56.56, despite the blustery conditions in Brisbane.
While it was a comprehensive victory, Carli told the Mercury that she still had room for improvement.
"I was a bit disappointed with the time, but it's always really good to get a win," the 28-year-old said.
"My preparation was really good, I've been training really great. I raced in Sydney a few weeks ago and ran a pretty solid time, and everything was tracking well. But I didn't execute as well as I wanted to on the day, but that's okay - it happens with hurdles.
"Every time I'm racing at the moment, I'm trying to get to that world championships standard. But it's tough when you're on your own, particularly over those last couple of hurdles."
Carli will now start preparing to head over for some competitions in Europe, in a bid to book her spot on the Australian team for the World Athletics Championships in Budapest this August.
The Aussie championships served as a selection trial for the prestigious competition, which is the highest level of outdoors championships for track and field.
Four Australian athletes have now booked their ticket to worlds, including Jessica Hull. The Illawarra talent gained her spot with a dominant performance in the women's 1500m in Brisbane, clocking an impressive 15:05:87 to claim victory.
The other three Aussies to gain selection were Matthew Denny (men's discus throw), Michelle Jenneke (women's 100m hurdles) and Nicola Olyslagers (women's high jump), with Carli hoping to join them in the squad for Budapest.
"I have a bunch of races that we're targeting in Europe. We were pretty conservation with the domestic season, knowing that I was probably going to head to Europe for a bunch of races in the lead-up to world champs," Carli said.
"I'm looking to hopefully head to Europe in about June, but nothing is finalised at this stage. But I'm excited to get overseas to race, and everything I do will be built towards world champs.
"I believe the qualifying period for the (2024 Paris) Olympics opens on July 1, so it will be good to get some races on the board early for next year's qualification."
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
