Sydney FC's championship win over the weekend was a huge victory for the Illawarra region.
The sky blues lifted the premiers plate following their 4-0 win against Newcastle on Saturday.
I think it's Sydney FC's third minor premiership in a row, and it shows that they've been the benchmark in the Australian women's game in the last few years.
The squad featured Figtree's Mackenzie Hawkesby along with Shellharbour sisters Jynaya and Indiana Dos Santos. It's good to see the local flavour in the squad being so successful, and shows that our region is producing some good footballers.
I'm in particular delighted for the Dos Santos siblings, who are the youngest sisters to ever win the championship. Jynaya and Indiana are hopefully following in Caitlin Foord's footsteps, and to be that young and win a premiership is a great achievement.
Their success is a great acknowledgement for the Shellharbour region.
