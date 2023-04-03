Illawarra Mercury
Home/Comment/Letters to the Editor
Have Your Say

Give respect and power back to our police. Letters to the Editor, April 4, 2023

April 4 2023 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Give respect and power back to our police. Letters, April 4, 2023
Give respect and power back to our police. Letters, April 4, 2023

Too often we see police ridiculed and confronted by criminals and troublemakers, with police initially powerless until the law is broken. It must be stressful for the officers and also embarrassing for the majority of the general public who just want to be assured that the force has the authority and ability to effectively protect us.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Letters
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.