Give respect and power back to our police. Letters, April 4, 2023

The Albanese government's tightening of LNG export controls and the Greens' push to ban new gas and coal projects have provoked Japanese LNG giants Inpex and Tokyo Gas to caution against such policy shifts, because they could undermine the nations' vital energy partnership. In other words, Australia is becoming an unsafe haven for direct foreign investors. Foreign investment (FI) will always be crucial for this country's wellbeing. It helped develop this nation, and has provided the lion's share of Australian jobs over the last four or five decades. Much FI has been stripped from manufacturing, because FI providers in this sector encountered risk and poor returns. FI still exists in other sectors like agriculture and mining - for the time being. If Albanese and the Greens don't stop their ignorant decision making the only option for FI that might be left for us is Communist China's Belt and Road loans.