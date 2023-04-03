Give respect and power back to our police. Letters, April 4, 2023

Too often we see police ridiculed and confronted by criminals and troublemakers, with police initially powerless until the law is broken. It must be stressful for the officers and also embarrassing for the majority of the general public who just want to be assured that the force has the authority and ability to effectively protect us.
Seeing on TV and reading about what some law breakers get away with when confronted by the force, may make us more insecure and worried about how safe the general public really is.
These days, police need more power to effectively carry out their duties with less paperwork and interference from an outdated legal system. Using soft options when it comes to law enforcement and terrorism on a worldwide basis has proved to be ineffective. Stop treating our police like" Keystone Cops" and give them back the respect and power they once had for the sake of us all.
Steven Thomas, Shellharbour
I felt so proud to be among the crowd who commemorated the fact that 50 years ago, our Australian Defence Force marched out of Vietnam. Proud of our Vietnam Veterans, proud of Fairy Meadow Rotary who organised a "walk. to promote the event."
Proud of the Vietnam Veterans who assisted in the fund-raising. Proud of their President, Ian Birch, proud of Sharyn Mackenzie and her wonderful team from Fairy Meadow Rotary.
Proud of the contribution by our Lord Mayor, Gordon Bradbery, the words from Paul Scully and that wonderful old warrior, Horrie Howard. Last but not least, how proud are we of our wonderful "Aussie Mates" the Vietnam Association, who continue to give and give and give. They are such beautiful people and I felt very proud of the camaraderie that existed there on Sunday. What a day to be a very proud Aussie.
Alf Green, Keiraville
The Albanese government's tightening of LNG export controls and the Greens' push to ban new gas and coal projects have provoked Japanese LNG giants Inpex and Tokyo Gas to caution against such policy shifts, because they could undermine the nations' vital energy partnership. In other words, Australia is becoming an unsafe haven for direct foreign investors. Foreign investment (FI) will always be crucial for this country's wellbeing. It helped develop this nation, and has provided the lion's share of Australian jobs over the last four or five decades. Much FI has been stripped from manufacturing, because FI providers in this sector encountered risk and poor returns. FI still exists in other sectors like agriculture and mining - for the time being. If Albanese and the Greens don't stop their ignorant decision making the only option for FI that might be left for us is Communist China's Belt and Road loans.
Richard Burnett, Wollongong
