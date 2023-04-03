It's not everyday you see a deputy school principal rocking a mullet, but the brief hairdo was for a good cause.
It was a big day for Kiama High School, as deputy school principal sat down for the World's Greatest Shave, hundreds of students gathered cheering on Monday, April 3.
Mrs Anthony set students the challenge if they raise over $5000 for the World's Greatest Shave she would get all of her hair cut off.
Students quickly surpassed the goal reaching over $7000.
So, once again on Friday, March 31 Mrs Anthony challenged them to double it to $10,000.
Over the weekend the fundraiser reached over $12,000, well above their original target.
The deputy school principal let the students have fun, bravely handing the shaver to a Year 12 student.
"He gave me a skullet first and then a mullet and then a horsey, so a few hairdos, and then we went to a number one," she said.
A cheery Mrs Anthony said the person behind the shaver was her son, 17-year-old Flynn Anthony.
"[The crowd] was quite loud, I think there was a point there where I had the horsey, I don't even know what it is, that's what one of the kids told me it's called, and I kind of flicked it and they all just went wild," Mrs Anthony said, later confirming a horsey is a 'chunky rat's tail at the back'.
School administration officer Jane McCammon who also had her hair cut for the fundraiser said the school is greatly appreciative of the community's support for the World's Greatest Shave.
"I feel really positive...that people were responding so well and to have more than double the original amount," Mrs McCammon said.
She said students shrieked, clapped and cheered as the teachers got their hair shaved in front of the large crowd.
"I just feel really grateful to the community for getting behind us all."
As for the group of 13 students and teachers walking into winter with the new haircut: "There's a nice little group of baldies getting around the school," Mrs Anthony said.
Journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously a radio and podcast host at 2SER Radio.
