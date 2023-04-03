For Sophie Yates and Hallie Richmond, science is their passion, and a career in science is the dream.
They have their eyes on the prize, a prestigious science camp in London that will help them reach their goals in future careers in science.
The two Kiama High School students have been chosen to represent Australia in an international science summer camp, only one problem- they need money for the tickets.
The year 12 students at Kiama High School need to raise $9,000 each to attend the London International Youth Science Forum LIYSF held in July 26 to August 9 2023.
"It's a once a lifetime opportunity," Ms Yates said.
"I don't know of many other times where I'd be able to go and immerse myself in another country with all young people, all passionate about science."
The 15-day summer STEM (science, technology, engineering and maths) camp is held at Imperial College London with over 500 students from 70 countries attending.
"We get to make so many connections with industry people, also people our age who will probably end up working in the industry, the connections internationally will just be incredible," Ms Yates said.
The two Year 12 students said the opportunity to connect with young people from different countries and learn from their different STEM education would also be valuable.
The senior students would take part in lectures hosted by Nobel Prize winners and leading scientists.
"I don't think we immerse enough in the international community, especially as kids to know what else is out there. We don't know anything about the outside, but we just know what's here [in Australia]," Ms Yates said.
The students have been raising money through a GoFundMe fundraiser, a state election sausage sizzle and Cadbury chocolate fundraiser boxes.
Hallie Richmond is currently interested in molecular biology and biomedical science and hopes to learn about the different fields of science during the summer camp.
The 17-year-old high school student said she would be able to visit labs in Oxford and Cambridge universities during the camp to get 'hands-on' experience of university life.
Sophie Yates is fascinated by genetic engineering and is aiming to work with scientific technology when she finishes school.
"I would really love to work in a field that discusses legal and moral implications of scientific technology," the 18-year-old Kiama High School student said.
As this article goes to print the students have raised over $3000 of their $18000 goal.
To support the high school students, you can donate or share the GoFundMe https://gofund.me/8d470afb
Journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously a radio and podcast host at 2SER Radio.
