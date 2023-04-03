Man facing Illawarra child sexual assault charges awaits trial

A man accused of sexually assaulting four children in the Illawarra will remain behind bars due to no longer being able to reside with a family member.
Darren Vuolanne faced Wollongong District Court via video link from Parklea Correctional Centre for a bail review on Monday.
The 51-year-old has previously pleaded not guilty to 11 charges, including sexual intercourse with a person aged between 10 and 16 and aggravated indecent assault of a victim under the age of 16.
The court heard Vuolanne's relative was originally prepared to allow him to reside at her Windang property as a bail address.
However circumstances have since changed and she can no longer have him stay there due to "safety concerns".
The court heard there were two proposed two locations Vuolanne could reside at instead - the Piccadilly Motor Inn at Crown Street, Wollongong or the Beach Park Motel at Pleasant Avenue, North Wollongong.
The Crown argued both options were unacceptable as children gathered nearby, especially during school holidays.
Judge Andrew Haesler agreed and refused to release him.
"Piccadilly motel is not suitable ... it's a crime scene," Judge Haesler said.
"The Park Motel over school holidays is just too open given the allegations against you."
Vuolanne is scheduled to face a trial in six weeks.
Read more Illawarra court and crime stories here.
Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury
Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.