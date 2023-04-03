Road safety a cause for concern

It's always heartbreaking when a member of the Illawarra community dies.
Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the woman who sadly passed away on Sunday morning while walking in Fairy Meadow.
Our thoughts, too, turn to the driver of the vehicle which allegedly struck the woman. One can only imagine the heartache, fear and confusion that accompanies an accident of this nature.
Police are investigating the incident, and we cannot know the full details of what occurred at this stage, but we can comment on the increasingly congested nature of Fairy Meadow.
Only last week, the Mercury reported on a car crashing into a house on Elliotts Road.
The homeowner said she was worried someone would be killed after witnessing how some drivers use the road as a rat run.
In the same week, a two-car crash happened at the intersection of Cabbage Tree Lane and the Princes Highway, and often the Mercury reports on traffic incidents on this stretch.
If you've ever driven the stretch from OfficeWorks to Aldi (Elliotts Road), you'll know that you need to have your wits about you as you navigate parked cars, fast food driveways, traffic lights and generally impatient road mates.
And if you're a regular to Leisure Coast Markets, you'll have a good idea of the mental gymnastics and driving expertise that's required to get in and out of the car park without a scratch or a near miss.
The stretch from Guest Avenue to Elliotts Road is listed on Wollongong City Council's infrastructure budget, expected to be rubber-stamped at council on Monday night.
The works are a joint cycle path from North Wollongong Station to North Gong beach. They are part of plans to improve the cycle-ability of the city, but one hopes this also means this suburb is on the radar for much-needed safety improvements.
In the meantime, take care out there. Never assume it's safe. Keep your wits about you whether your are a driver, pedestrian or cyclist.
- Gayle Tomlinson
Write a letter to the editor at letters@Illawarramercury.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.