A Wollongong scientist has received funding from Michael J Fox's Foundation to assist with Parkinson's research.
The well known Canadian-American actor, author, and television director Michael J. Fox was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in 1991 at the age of 29 and launched the foundation to help find a cure for the disease.
The University of Wollongong will join an international team researching how a specific brain region links with Parkinson's disease.
More than 100,000 Australians currently live with Parkinson's disease, a progressive neurological disease that impacts the nervous system. Almost 20 per cent of people living with Parkinson's are of working age, according to Parkinson's Australia.
The researching team will identify alterations in the metabolism of selective glycosphingolipids within the brain that assist with roles such as cell structure and transport to signalling.
Associate Professor Shane Ellis leads a research group at the University of Wollongong's Molecular Horizons that focuses on continued development and application of mass spectrometry imaging (MSI).
"There is very little known about the role of changes in glycosphingolipid metabolism in distinct brain regions of Parkinson's disease," Associate Professor Ellis said.
"We know it is important, but we don't know exactly where in the brain, nor which lipids and via what metabolic processes these changes are happening."
The international team have been awarded $750,000 funding by the Michael J Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research and Shake It Up Australia.
"Combining mass spectrometry imaging and high-resolution ion mobility (HRIM) has been a true game changer, permitting us to see what has not been seen before in brains of GBA1 deficient rodents," Associate Professor Ellis said.
Using the grant researchers will be able to study human post-mortem brains to visualise and understand changes in glycosphingolipid composition in impacted patients for the first time.
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content. Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play.
Journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously a radio and podcast host at 2SER Radio.
Journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously a radio and podcast host at 2SER Radio.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.