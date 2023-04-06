Commanding views along the coast

House of the Week
Bed 3 | Bath 3 | Car 2
This contemporary home perched on the cliff overlooking the Pacific Ocean certainly has the wow factor.
"The outlook says a thousand words," director Jordan Andonovski from The Agency Illawarra said. "The view itself speaks absolute volumes.
"With an ocean view that can never be built out, the home also offers complete privacy."
You will feel like you are on a permanent holiday, as you enjoy the light and bright interiors.
This is relaxed coastal living, as you are surrounded by the beauty of the escarpment and the sea, yet you are high and dry.
The house has two levels with the living quarters, kitchen, a bedroom and bathroom (ideal for guests or teenagers) on the ground floor while on the upper level is the main suite as well as another bedroom and family bathroom.
Upstairs is your oasis where the main bedroom has a walk-through robe, an ensuite and your own private balcony to enjoy the views.
Revel in the huge entertainer's kitchen with a breakfast bar that is right next to the open plan living - a fantastic communal space for family get-togethers.
"The kitchen is huge with a breakfast bar that looks out to the open planning living area - it is perfect for cooking up a storm for friends and family and a hub of activity," Jordan added.
Other interior features of note include timber floors throughout and a cosy wood fire for the cooler winter months.
Outdoor living is well catered for too.
"The home is all about entertaining due to the sundeck with barbecue area," he said. "If you are lucky enough you can whale watch. It's the perfect area to socialise or take a bit of time for yourself to relax with the added bonus of a stunning ocean outlook."
A handy double garage and a securely fenced perimeter, to keep children and pets safe, round off this amazing opportunity.
"It's a great offering and in terms of use, the homeowner can use it as a holiday haven, live in it full time or rent it out - it's so close to Sydney," Jordan said.
This home on 429sqm is easily accessed by rail or road from Wollongong or Sydney.
Locally, you can stroll to the spectacular Scarborough Hotel.
Photos by JoshHill Photography
