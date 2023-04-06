Hot Property Illawarra: 'Iconic' building at 87 Crown Street, Wollongong for sale

A recognisable heritage building in Wollongong's CBD is for sale, with a price guide of $2 million-plus.
The building at 87 Crown Street, Wollongong is a terrace shop with a decorative facade and verandah - believed to be one of the city's last remaining commercial structures of the 19th Century.
The building, which is long-term multi-tenanted, is for sale as a freehold property.
We look into the property's history, and why investors may be interested in purchasing it.
Making headlines for almost a year now has been the topic of interest rate rises.
At its meeting on Tuesday, the Reserve Bank of Australia board decided to leave the cash rate unchanged at 3.60 per cent.
After 10 consecutive rate rises, this news has been welcomed by Bellambi home owner Raki Sakaria-Cecil.
"I'm pleased they've paused the rate hikes and let people get comfortable with this new level of interest rates," he said. "A pause is definitely welcome."
Meanwhile, even a palatial Balgownie mansion isn't immune to a recent cooling property market, with the asking price having now dropped to a still eye-watering $8.5 million.
'Villa Carla' was initially listed with a price guide of between $9 million and $10 million.
The home was most recently listed for sale in January, after several previous attempts in years past to sell the home via different agents.
Still at the high-end of the market, a property in the desirable coastal town of Gerroa has sold for $5 million to a local buyer, after being listed little more than two weeks prior.
The home at 150 Headland Drive was previously sold for $270,000 in 1995.
This time around, CoreLogic records show the home sold after 15 days on the market.
Finally, Illawarra home values went up during the month of March, the first rise since April last year.
Values in all three categories measured - houses, units and overall dwellings - experienced an increase in the Illawarra during this period, according to CoreLogic's March Home Value Index.
For example, Illawarra house values were up 0.5 per cent for the month.
Find out more here.
And if you are after the ultimate beachside retreat then this Scarborough beauty for you. Read all about it and see more pics in House of the Week.
-Brendan Crabb, Illawarra Mercury property reporter
