Wollongong councillors speak up over the Voice

The Voice to Parliament will help the country "address the injustices of the past", Cr Linda Campbell told Wollongong City Council on Monday night.
But Cr Dom Figliomeni felt people needed to "stop looking in the rear-view mirror".
Councillors were debating a motion put forward by Lord Mayor Gordon Bradbery, which called on them to support the Voice to Parliament.
"Tonight's an opportunity for us, like the rest of the nation, to ultimately and hopefully accept the constitutional changes that are required for a Voice," Cr Bradbery said.
Cr Campbell was one of many who supported Cr Bradbery's motion.
"Recognising Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Australians in our constitution is, I believe, the best chance this country has had to address the injustices of the past and move Australia forward for everyone and the best way to do that is to give people a voice," Cr Campbell said.
"For 120 years our nation's founding document has failed to recognise Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Australians and their more than 65,000 years of continuous connection to this vast land."
Other councillors mentioned the country's dark history when it comes to the treatment of First Nations people.
"Many Australians still know very little about that bloody, ferocious and deadly history that was our colonial history," Cr Ann Martin said.
"They don't know of the horrors that were visited on the First Nations people by those who came and declared the country Terra Nullius."
Cr Mithra Cox agreed, noting "there are parts of our history that are very uncomfortable and which we haven't fully grappled with".
However, Cr Figlomeni questioned the need to keep looking at the past, because he claimed it stopped people moving forward.
"The real issue is how do we actually bring our indigenous Aboriginal people forward today," Cr Figliomeni said.
"What happened when this country was colonised, we cannot change. We need to tell the story that goes without saying.
"[But] while we keep looking in the rear view mirror we are not going to put the headlights on and look forward."
While he said he supported the motion, he was full of questions about whether the Voice was "the answer" and noted that not all First Nations people were in agreement.
Cr David Brown stated it wasn't appropriate to expect indigenous people to speak with one voice, noting Chinese Australians and even Wollongong city councillors had different opinions on various subjects.
"Why would we expect the indigenous community to speak with one voice? To ask indigenous Australians to speak with total unanimity is to infantilise them," Cr Brown said.
He also felt the Voice would improve Australia.
"I can't see any downside," Cr Brown said.
"I can't see any downside of the Voice. Let's back it home with all of our might."
Councillors passed the motion to support the constitutional amendment.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide.
