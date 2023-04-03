A woman has died in hospital following a horror crash near Nowra last week.
Emergency services were called to Moss Vale Road in Cambewarra about 9am last Tuesday after a truck and an SUV collided.
After being freed from the wreckage, the female driver of the SUV and a 10-year-old girl were treated at the scene by paramedics.
The mother was then flown to St George Hospital in a critical condition but tragically succumbed to her injuries on Sunday.
The girl suffered a concussion and two broken legs and was airlifted to Westmead Childrens' Hospital in a stable condition, where she remains.
The male truck driver, believed to be in his 30s, was uninjured and taken for mandatory testing.
Officers have commenced an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash.
As inquiries continue, anyone with information or dashcam footage is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
A report will be prepared for the information of the coroner.
Proudly Illawarra Mercury since 2008; these days covering crime and justice issues. UOW alum. Thrilled by the chase and sobered by some of the things I see and hear when I stand still - sometimes in the same day. ang.thompson@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Jorja reports across the Shoalhaven and Eurobodalla, for the South Coast Register, Milton-Ulladulla Times, and Bay Post. Email: jorja.mcdonnell@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0438 842 394
