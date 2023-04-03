Pearson boot steers Steelers to crucial win over Sharks in Wollongong

Illawarra have kicked two wins clear into the top four on the back of a 24-22 win over Cronulla at Collegians on Monday, a victory that came largely off the boot of halfback Rachael Pearson.
While the incumbent Blues No. 7 had a mixed night off the tee, she tormented the Sharks back three with a series of Matt Burton-like spiral bombs that resulted in turnovers.
The Steelers twice regained crucial possessions from pinpoint short kickoffs, while a clutch 40-20 as her side clung to a two-point lead down the stretch proved a match-winning play.
Having surrendered an early 12-0 lead to trail 22-12 midway through the second half, the kicking clinic kept her side in touch to overwhelm the Sharks late.
The win puts Alicia-Kate Hawke's side in third spot and level pegging with competition leaders North Sydney on six wins.
While Hawke stopped short of suggesting the gritty win could prove the one that ultimately gets them over the finals line but, having almost squandered a 12-0 advantage, it would have been one they'd come to rue.
"There's still a bit of work to do, but if we hadn't won that one, then it would definitely be the one we'd look back on and say 'that's the one that cost us'," Hawke said.
"I think the first quarter of the game we were playing nice footy and I thought we were finally back to playing how we can.
"We made some errors then, but it was the first time we've been over 70-75 per cent completion rate in about five weeks.
"Then we just saw how quickly, if you make that little error how a high-class the team like the Sharks can capitalise off it and they did that twice.
"I think going in 12-all at halftime, we let that get to us a little bit and started to tighten up and overplay things, but we spoke about staying professional, sticking to what we do and we played the game out."
It looked like it would be a case of the hosts by how much when star fullback Emma Tonegato laid on early tries with cut-out balls for wingers Olivia Vale and Teagan Berry inside nine minutes.
Pearson couldn't nail the extras from the chalk, but the home side had a handy 12-point buffer when Anastacia Shum-Cottrell crossed off a short ball from Taliah Fuimaono.
It gave all the momentum to the hosts before errors opened the door for a three-try blitz from the Sharks in just 10 minutes either side of halftime.
When Kiana Takairangi crossed to push the margin out to 22-12 it looked to be a match-winning cushion.
Instead, the Steelers found a gear, with Josie Strong putting Lily Rogan over for the hit-back in the 55th minute, with skipper Keeley Davis burrowing over from close range three minutes later.
It proved enough to seal the win, with a try-saver from Tonegato and Pearson's 40-20 with three minutes left snuffing out the last of the Sharks resistance.
It was the second time in as many weeks the Steelers found a gear late while under the pump, a habit emerging at the right time as finals loom.
"It was pleasing to be able to say back to the girls 'you we've got that grittiness'," Hawke said.
"It'd be much nicer to not be put back in that position given that we did have a bit of a lead early on, but it was a really good win by the girls."
Hawke was also full of praise for Pearson' composure, though the short kickoffs were a shock, even to the coach.
"They started introducing some new kickoffs that we actually haven't practiced, so we haven't been doing the short-10 kickoff," Hawke said.
"They just decided that they were going to run with it. Obviously we were lucky with those, but Rach's kicking game was great.
"We knew that their back three's shifted around a little bit over the last few weeks and even up into the lead into today's game. She rattled [an error] off one of them and then managed to rattle them again.
"It was really nice to get the ball handed back over to us up there for a change rather than being the team handing it back to them.
"Rach actually spoke about the fact she's never won a game on this field through all of her local football and rep football.
"We sent the message out 'today's the day you break your jinx' and for her to seal that one for us to get across was a nice way for her to break that."
Now two wins clear of sixth spot, the Steelers can taste finals action in their inaugural season with victory in one of their final two games, starting with this Saturday's clash with the Knights at Collegians.
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
