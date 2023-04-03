Illawarra Mercury
Pearson boot steers Steelers to crucial win over Sharks in Wollongong

Mitch Jennings
By Mitch Jennings
Updated April 4 2023 - 12:54pm, first published 7:51am
Steelers half Rachael Pearson steered her side to a crucial two-point win over the Sharks on Monday. Picture by Denis Ivaneza
Steelers half Rachael Pearson steered her side to a crucial two-point win over the Sharks on Monday. Picture by Denis Ivaneza

Illawarra have kicked two wins clear into the top four on the back of a 24-22 win over Cronulla at Collegians on Monday, a victory that came largely off the boot of halfback Rachael Pearson.

Sports Journalist

Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.

