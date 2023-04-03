It's official: Two Illawarra MPs in Premier Chris Minns' cabinet

Paul Scully has joined fellow Illawarra Labor MP Ryan Park in the new cabinet of Chris Minns.
Mr Scully has been named the Planning and Public Spaces minister, having held the spokesperson role in that position in the lead-up to the March election.
Mr Minns had chosen an interim cabinet in the days after the March 25 election win, with all the ministerial roles split between seven MPs.
In that interim ministry Daniel Mookhey held the Planning and Public Spaces portfolio, and retains his role as Treasurer.
Mr Park had interim responsibilities for three ministries - the newly merged Health and Regional Health, Mental Health and the Illawarra and South Coast.
He has lost the Mental Health portfolio, which went to Rose Jackson, but retained his other ministries.
Mr Scully, who will be sworn in on Wednesday, said it was a "great honour and a great privilege" to serve as a minister.
He also noted it had been a long time since an MP in the seat of Wollongong had reached the lofty heights of Cabinet.
"Looking at the history of the seat of Wollongong under its various guises, whether it be Wollongong or when it had a brief period as Wollongong-Kembla, I will be the first minister in almost 100 years," Mr Scully said.
"There hasn't been a member from Wollongong who was a minister in the government in NSW since the Lang government of the 1930s."
That would be Billy Davies, who served as Public Instruction Minister and Education Minister in the Lang government.
Mr Scully said it would be beneficial for the Illawarra to have two MPs in senior Cabinet, and to have the region's ministerial status reinstated.
"It's certainly a good thing for the Illawarra to have not only the Minister for the Illawarra and South Coast position restored but to have two people at the cabinet table of the incoming NSW Minns Labor government," Mr Scully said.
"It's always important that regions as important as the Illawarra have a voice at the decision making table. That's what Ryan and I will be able to provide, supported ably and admirably by the newly elected Maryanne Stuart and the re-elected Anna Watson.
"It just means there are opportunities to voice the region's concerns, to have the significance of the region recognised."
The last NSW minister to come from the Illawarra was former Liberal MP Gareth Ward, who was Minister for Families, Communities and Disability Services.
But the Illawarra has not had an MP serve in the senior ministry for more than a decade; the last was David Campbell, who was Transport and Roads Minister and roads until he resigned in 2010.
The last time the Illawarra had two ministers was in 2008, when Mr Campbell was in cabinet with Kiama MP Matt Brown, who served as Police Minister.
Overall, the new Minns ministry features 22 ministers, compared to 27 in the previous government, with 50 per cent being women.
Penny Sharpe will be the Leader of the Government in the Legislative Council, the first time a woman has held that position in NSW.
Also for the first time in NSW, a woman will hold the portfolio of Energy (Ms Sharpe), Police (Yasmin Catley), Regional NSW (Tara Moriarty), Finance (Courtney Houssos) and Regional Transport (Jennifer Aitchison).
"I'm proud of the team we have," Mr Minns said.
"We have a lot of hard work in front of us, and a big responsibility, but my team and I are up to the challenge.
"We have a clear mandate from the people of NSW to rebuild our essential services, to invest in the people who look after us - our nurses, teachers, paramedics, firefighters and police officers.
"Our priority is to help families and households deal with the increasing cost of living, the energy crisis and to fix our schools and hospitals."
Chris Minns: Premier
Pru Carr: Deputy Premier, Education and Early Learning Minister, Western Sydney Minister
Penny Sharpe: Climate Change, Energy, Environment, Heritage ministries, Leader of the Government in the Legislative Council
John Graham: Special Minister of State, Roads, Arts, Music and the Night-time Economy, Jobs and Tourism ministries, Deputy Leader of the Government in the Legislative Council
Daniel Mookhey: Treasurer
Ryan Park: Health, Regional Health, Illawarra and the South Coast ministries
Jo Haylen: Transport Minister
Paul Scully: Planning and Public Spaces Minister
Sophie Cotsis: Industrial Relations, Work Health and Safety ministries
Yasmin Catley: Police and Counter-terrorism Minister
Jihad Dib: Customer Service and Digital Government, Emergency Services, Youth Justice ministries
Kate Washington: Families and Communities, Disability Inclusion ministries
Michael Daley: Attorney General
Tara Moriarty: Agriculture, Regional NSW, Western NSW ministries
Ron Hoenig: Local Government Minister, Vice-President of the Executive Council, Leader of the Government in the Legislative Assembly
Courtney Houssos: Finance, Natural Resources ministries
Stephen Kamper: Small Business, Lands and Property, Multiculturalism, Sport ministries
Rose Jackson: Water, Housing, Homelessness, Mental Health, Youth, North Coast ministries
Anoulack Chanthivong: Better Regulation and Fair Trading, Industry and Trade, Innovation, Science and Technology, Corrections ministries
Tim Crakanthorp: Skills, TAFE and Tertiary Education, the Hunter ministries
David Harris: Aboriginal Affairs and Treaty, Gaming and Racing, Veterans, Medical Research, Central Coast ministries
Jodie Harrison: Women, Seniors, Prevention of Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault ministries
Jennifer Aitchison: Regional Transport and Roads Minister
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
