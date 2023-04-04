If you always wanted to join a choir but didn't think you had what it takes, Pub Choir would be for you and it is coming to Wollongong.
Pub Choir works on the premise that everybody can sing. Not well, granted, but literally everyone can sing. And why should being average at something stop you from doing it?
With this in mind, its Brisbane-based founder Astrid Jorgensen came up with a show that is equal parts music, comedy and beer, and is bringing its "Can you Relax?" tour to Wollongong's UniBar on Thursday, August 3.
The Wollongong show is part of a tour that is criss-crossing Australia to ensure everyone gets to experience the euphoria of the humble singalong.
Pub Choir says the events transform a crowd of tipsy strangers into a legendary choir that can hold a three-part harmony while belting out a well-known song.
There is no need to prepare or warm-up in advance. All you need to do is come along and give it a go.
Pub Choir also has an off-shoot, Couch Choir, which was formed to keep the world singing during lockdown and continues to run today.
After lockdown ended, Pub Choir returned to its roots running monthly events in Brisbane, before heading back on the road, with tickets usually selling out fast.
The aim of the live shows is to build community and share joy with strangers, and the music itself and song choices are second to that, with most songs ending up sounding completely different to how you would know them.
Jorgensen is a vocalist, conductor and composer who takes well-known songs and comes up with new arrangements complete with three-part harmonies to suit the Pub Choir format. She teaches the songs to the audience, followed by a rehearsal process, with Jorgensen acting as conductor, before the finished product is unveiled at the end of the night.
And every now and then, a famous singer even makes an appearance, as was the case when one of Australia's most prolific singer-songwriter's Paul Kelly led pub-goers through a rendition of his hit, Leaps and Bounds (watch the video above).
Details: Pub Choir "Can you Relax?" tour, Wollongong's UniBar, Thursday, August 3, from 7.30pm. Tickets are $44.86 and are available here.
Journalist with more than 25 years' experience in print and digital media who has covered most news rounds, including health, education, politics (local, state and federal), police and courts, with a special interest in women's and family matters. Highly-skilled interviewer and storyteller.
