Family camping trips are back on the agenda, with a mostly sunny Easter long weekend on the way.
After some grey skies and a little rain on Good Friday, the Illawarra is set for a sunny and dry weekend.
Top temperatures will hover in the early 20s most days, and on Saturday it will reach a top of 25 degrees.
Overnight, the mercury will drop to the mid teens, and if you're still out camping on Monday, it will fall as low as 13 degrees.
"It's pretty average for this time of year," Weatherzone meteorologist Maryam Al-Ansair said.
Official forecasts show a 60 per cent chance of up to 10 millimetres of rain on Friday, but Ms Al-Ansair said it's likely to be around 3mm for coastal areas.
There's a low pressure system that's moving towards the coast but it doesn't look severe.- Weatherzone meteorologist Maryam Al-Ansair
"There's a low pressure system that's moving towards the coast but it doesn't look severe," she said.
The mean maximum temperature for Bellambi and Kiama during April is 22.3 degrees, it's a little warmer in Albion Park at 23.3.
Long-term weather records show Kiama is the wettest of the three locations during April, with a mean rainfall of 130.7mm. Bellambi is much drier at 96.5mm, and Albion Park is the driest at 74.8mm
If you are hitting the roads, double demerits are in place in NSW and the ACT for five days, from Thursday, April 6 until Monday, April 10 inclusive.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.