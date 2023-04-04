COVID may be a distant memory for some people, but fear of the virus and the rising cost of living may force hip hop artist Urthboy to cancel his upcoming Wollongong gig.
Artists across the country are struggling as people opt out of buying tickets to live concerts, as their mortgages, bills and car repayments soar.
Newcastle hip hop artist and producer Tim Levinson, better known by stage name Urthboy, is so worried about a lack of ticket sales for some of this final headline tour gigs, he took to social media to make an emotional plea.
"I haven't cancelled a show in my entire career for anything less than a natural disaster, but today my manager said I was on track to lose 40k," he posted on Twitter.
"While some gigs have been big and unforgettable, others have been strangely quiet."
Before he makes a decision on whether to cancel his April 13 gig in Wollongong, along with his Canberra, Hobart, Forth (near Launceston), Sunshine Coast and Gold Coast gigs, he asked his manager to "give me a few days to ring the bell".
That "bell" is a plea to music lovers everywhere to support their favourite bands, and if money's tight maybe drive to the gig, rather than catch a taxi, or even have a few less drinks while enjoying the show.
"There's a lot of reluctance and a lot of hesitance in the community, and still a lot of uncertainty. Most importantly, we're still dealing with the hangovers of changed behavior patterns," Mr Levinson told the Illawarra Mercury.
Through so many forced lockdowns some people are more familiar with staying home.
"There's a change in the way that we just approach every weekend," he said.
"It's not just about selling out shows, it's about performing," he said. "You can play to a big show and feel a bit disappointed, you can play to a small show and feel ecstatic."
Artist manager Greg Carey said Urthboy's challenges are not unique, and Australian artists are battling with big international acts who are back in the country after years of COVID cancellations.
"You're competing with all the big international acts that coming out, your Ed Shearan, your Harry Styles, your Smashing Pumpkins ... they're huge global superstars," he said. "That's just what you're up against."
"There's not an endless bucket [of money], some friends of mine are paying $1000 extra per month with their variable interest rate."
Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
