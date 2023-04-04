Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News
What's on

Urthboy's Wollongong gig may be cancelled due to low sales

Nadine Morton
By Nadine Morton
Updated April 4 2023 - 12:36pm, first published 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Urthboy's Wollongong show may be among a swag of upcoming gigs he'll be forced to cancel due to low ticket sales. Picture from Facebook
Urthboy's Wollongong show may be among a swag of upcoming gigs he'll be forced to cancel due to low ticket sales. Picture from Facebook

COVID may be a distant memory for some people, but fear of the virus and the rising cost of living may force hip hop artist Urthboy to cancel his upcoming Wollongong gig.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nadine Morton

Nadine Morton

Senior journalist

Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.