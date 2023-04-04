Illawarra Mercury
Firefighters call for increased pay, upgrades to stations

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
Updated April 4 2023 - 4:54pm, first published 4:30pm
Fire and Rescue NSW firefighters Andrew Clark, Gideon Rogers and Stuart James. Picture by Adam McLean.
Fire trucks emblazoned with slogans like 'Fix our fire service' have been seen in the Illawarra as understaffing puts stations out of action intermittently.

