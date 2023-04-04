Fire trucks emblazoned with slogans like 'Fix our fire service' have been seen in the Illawarra as understaffing puts stations out of action intermittently.
The Fire Brigade Employees union continues to demand increased pay for firefighters and improvements to Fire and Rescue NSW infrastructure as award negotiations continue.
Illawarra FBEU delegate Andrew Clark said one of the major issues in this region was the staffing of stations manned by on-call firefighters.
Mr Clark said these stations and trucks could be taken offline - that is, unavailable to respond to emergencies - when there were not enough on-call firefighters available, which he described as a community safety issue.
"We're be losing a fire station almost every day, for at least some hours," he said.
He said on-call firefighters deserved better remuneration, which would attract more to the job and keep them there for longer - and stop stations going offline.
Fire and Rescue NSW deputy commissioner for strategic capability, Megan Stiffler, said the Industrial Relations Commission had dismissed claims that taking trucks offline would jeopardise community safety.
"Under FRNSW's risk-based approach, a truck is only taken offline when there are more than sufficient other resources in the area to respond to emergencies," Ms Stiffler said.
"The needs of the community are always taken into account when making a decision to take a truck offline."
Ms Stiffler said a working group had been consulting with staff to understand attraction and retention issues, and on-call firefighters were suggesting possible solutions.
Meanwhile, incoming Emergency Services Minister Jihad Dib said the Labor government had committed to recruiting another 600 permanent firefighters over eight years to address strain on the workforce.
Mr Clark said the other significant issue was the standard of stations, of which many in the Illawarra were in need of an upgrade.
He said one problem involved bringing back contaminants from fires and other jobs into the station.
Another, he said, was that in many stations the firefighters' uniforms and equipment was stored in the engine bay, and thus exposed to diesel fumes when they started up the trucks.
Mr Clark said it was already recognised in legislation that contaminants firefighters were exposed to caused cancer.
"We have to minimise that and make it safer," he said, through redesign that would relocate shower facilities for firefighters returning from jobs, better diesel exhaust extraction systems, and the storage of turnout gear outside of the engine bays.
Ms Stiffler said firefighter safety was a priority and enhanced procedures under the Preventing Exposure to Carcinogens program had "delivered unlimited access to clean protective clothing, changes to laundering services to deal with dirty uniforms, better education on the risks of contamination and the designation of 'dirty' and 'clean' 'zones' at fire stations".
She said there were also systems in place to minimise exposure to exhaust emissions, including improved ventilation, exhaust systems, and vehicle and building design.
Mr Dib said the government was awaiting a report commissioned by the previous government on the stations in most need of capital repairs, and once this was received it could "make an informed approach to capital works".
Mr Clark said the age of replacement trucks, sent to fill in when the more modern vehicles were away for servicing, was also an issue: some in the Illawarra currently were more than 20 years old.
"They are maintained, they are safe, but they are 20-year-old technologies and they don't carry all the gear we use nowadays," he said.
Ms Stiffler said an asset management program had brought in 81 new trucks in the past three years and driven down the average age of the FRNSW fleet.
It is less of a live issue since the state election, but the union is also holding the new government to its promise to scrap the public service wage cap as it pushes for a wage increase in line with inflation.
Mr Dib confirmed the government would remove the wage cap.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
