The Campbelltown High Velocity meet took place recently in Campbelltown, where a small group of Athletics Wollongong talented competed in open events.
The standout performer was junior Tayissa Buchanan, who competed in the open women's 400m, coming first in 56.73s. Although out of the placings, strong efforts were made by fellow club members Charlize Colwell, Louis Losurdo, Lucas Campbell and Maya Francis.
Take note of this name for future reference - Harlow Pate - who is only eight and has achieved enormously in the past 12 months. Pate's list of credentials include competing at the recent NSW State Surf Life Saving Championships in Manly, where she won gold in the U/9Bs beach sprints and beach flags.
She then competed in the Little Athletics NSW Kumon State Combined Events Championships in Dubbo, where she came away with the overall U/9Gs title. The highlight of the weekend was when Pate broke a 44-year-old state record in the 100m with a phenomenal run of 14.07s, shaving 0.07s off the old record that was hand timed back in 1979.
Last month, Pate then competed in the Little Athletics NSW Championships, picking up gold in the long jump (4.37m), 70m (10.16s), 100m (14.23s) and then breaking a 33-year-old record in the 200m, lowering it from 28.74s to a new record of 28.58s. Back home, Pate then attempted to break the world best time of 47.47s for the 300m for an eight-year-old girl, stopping the time at a new record time of 45.70s.
Pate was among 46 of Athletics Wollongong's juniors who competed clubs at the Little Athletics NSW championships. Highlights included Xavier Wilson - competing in the 11-12 years multi-class categories - winning gold in the 200m (31.69s) and long jump (3.90m), and silver in the 800m (2.44.57) and discus (22.35m).
Maddison Williams (girls u/12s) claimed bronze in triple jump (9.91m) and 400m (61.74s); Brooklyn Williams (girls U/10s) secured silver in 800m (2.34.25) and bronze in 400m (1.08.90); Emily Benefiel (girls U/14s) picked up bronze in 80m hurdles (12.81s); Sidney Bartle (girls U/12s) won gold in discus (30.99m); Chelsea Nicol (girls U/13s) sealed bronze in 800m (2.20.06s); Michael Melfi (boys U/12s) picked up gold in 100m (12.60s) and 200m (25.96s); and Grace Costabile (girls U/15s) secured silver in 400m (58.96) and bronze in 200m (25.85s).
In other results, Savannah Wiki won gold in javelin (30.22m) and shot put (12.49m); Chelsy Wayne (girls U/17s won gold in discus (49.42m) - breaking an 11-year-old state Little Athletics record - and gold in shot put (14.46m); Joe Hinds (boys U/17s) claimed bronze in 1500m (4:03) and silver in 800m (1:56); and Harry Keats (boys U/13s) secured gold in the 400m (53.88s) and 800m (new record time of 2.05.23). Chase Grant (boys U/17s) was also only 0.01s behind third in the 400m with 50.87s.
The club thanks everyone who helped out during the championships.
Little Athletics Australia runs competitions only in the three following categories; Australian teams championship (U/13s, U/13/14 multi-class), the Australian combined events championships (U/15s) and a revamped category called Australian junior athletics championships (U/14s, U/15/16 multi-class).
Congratulations to Harry Keats, who will compete in the Australian team championships, and Emily Benefiel, who will compete in the Australian junior athletics championships. These events will be held in Melbourne from April 21-23.
Meanwhile, the NSW and Australian Mountain Running Championships were recently held at Orange. This gruelling 11km event is run over three mountains and finishes at an elevation of 1390m. Congratulations to Em O'Sullivan, who won the women's 40-49 category and was the third NSW female runner overall.
The Australian Surf Life Saving Championships were also recently held in Perth, and a number of the Athletics Wollongong talents competing for various Illawarra and Sydney clubs tasted success. In the open men's event, Brock Scrivener won bronze in the beach sprint and silver in the beach relay; Jack Stewart won gold in the U/19 beach relay, silver in open male beach relay and bronze in the U/19 mixed beach relay; Kaitlyn Williams won gold in both the U/14 beach flags and the U/13/14 beach relay; and Miller Siasat won gold in both the U/14s beach sprint and flags. Sadly, Siasat will be leaving the club as he is required by his high school to compete for their club.
