The Australian Surf Life Saving Championships were also recently held in Perth, and a number of the Athletics Wollongong talents competing for various Illawarra and Sydney clubs tasted success. In the open men's event, Brock Scrivener won bronze in the beach sprint and silver in the beach relay; Jack Stewart won gold in the U/19 beach relay, silver in open male beach relay and bronze in the U/19 mixed beach relay; Kaitlyn Williams won gold in both the U/14 beach flags and the U/13/14 beach relay; and Miller Siasat won gold in both the U/14s beach sprint and flags. Sadly, Siasat will be leaving the club as he is required by his high school to compete for their club.