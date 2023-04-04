After missing out on finals last year, the new-look Lions are chomping at the bit to seek redemption and get their 2023 AFL South Coast campaign under way.
AFL South Coast on Monday released the draw for this year's Men's Premier Division, which kicks off next weekend. The opening round on April 15 sees the Lions host the Power at North Dalton Park, while the Tigers tackle defending premiers Figtree at Hollymount Park and Shellharbour meets the Bulldogs at Myimbarr Oval.
The fixtures are a great carrot for all teams after a long pre-season, but no-one looks forward to it more than Lions coach William Judd.
The Wollongong side has undergone mass personnel changes since claiming the 2022 wooden spoon, with the 2023 season offering a fresh start for Judd and his Lions.
"It's been the first pre-season in a while where it's been relatively uninterrupted. I've got a really excited team and we're ready to get on the park and play whoever's in front of us, and that's obviously Kiama (in round one). They've been a strong team for a while, but we're looking forward to it," Judd said.
"We're going to be a different squad, we've had quite a few boys head off, whether it be travelling or moving away. From our team that played in the last round last year, I think there could be as many as 10 different boys take the field for the first time, but they're all capable and ready to go. We're super excited."
However, the Lions have retained a core group of players from last season, including their new skipper Lachlan Konza.
"Lachie will take on the captaincy this year. We lost Sam Wilson halfway through last year and 'Konz' stepped into his place, and he will lead us," Judd said.
"He's backed up by Owen Christie, Ben Hyndes and Tom Crellin. We've also got the likes of Sam and Harry Hobson, and Jack Mettam, they're a young crew that have come together through the juniors and are really forming our squad.
"The most exciting thing this year is we've got five or six juniors who've come up from under 17s and are just about ready to get their first taste of senior footy, and they'll be the next bunch of leaders."
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
