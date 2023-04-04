Cafes have always been about more than a cup of coffee. We meet our friends, go on a date, work from our local, or even meet for a job interview.
And now at Kinco Space, owner Tennille Dewhurst has turned cafe into a community space that supports dementia and Alzheimer's carers.
Inspired by her mother Mary Logan Kirkwood, who was diagnosed with Alzheimer's and died almost two years ago, she launched Kinco Space.
"'I've always had a dream or a passion to do something in her honour," Mrs Dewhurst said.
"My mother was a beautiful soul, and she believed in giving back and doing everything for other people, so I didn't want her death to be in vain,
"I guess, I wanted it to mean something considering she has two beautiful granddaughters, and I wanted to leave a legacy. I wanted to lead by example."
Kinco Space opened in Mangerton on Monday, April 3 with her other premises Brown Sugar Espresso Bar moving to a new location just two doors down.
The Kinco Space name is a mix of the two words: kinship and community. It will hold a support group for people with Alzheimer's and their carers on the last Friday of every month beginning in June 2023.
"I'm hoping over time that this space becomes a community for lots of different organisations and give back in any shape way or form we can to whatever needs the community has for whatever charity," she said.
"I'm starting with Alzheimer's because that's close to my heart."
The mother of two, hopes to connect locals with dementia and Alzheimer's services and create a supportive space for them.
"I found it very hard in the early stages when my mum got diagnosed like I didn't know what support was out there. I didn't know how to navigate the disease. I didn't know where to get help, I didn't know how to get support in the home," she said.
Mrs Dewhurst said many of her customers at the Brown Sugar Espresso Bar are supporting someone with dementia or Alzheimer's. She said the Kinco Space will provide support for carers in the community.
"Where to get help, where to get support, but some days when it's really hard you just want someone else that understands your journey,
"You just want a sounding board, you just want someone to listen to and say 'Yes it is really bad, It's really horrible but you've got this. You can get through this'."
The Figtree residents said Kinco Space will also will be used for workshops, book clubs, community and charity events, and cooking classes. She said it will continue to evolve to be what the community needs.
After noticing a growing number of customers bringing their laptops into her cafe, Mrs Dewhurst decided to include five office chairs in the community space.
The cafe owner, who previously spent 30 years in a corporate job as a retail account executive, noticed a trend of businesses closing office spaces and opting for their employees to work from home after the COVID-19 pandemic.
"[Some individuals] they feel that they're very isolated, lonely, so apparently these type of open workplaces are going to be the next norm because people are looking for a space to come and rent and they can still work happily, but they get that interaction with other people," Mrs Dewhurst said.
The mother-of-two emphasises that Kinco Space is a not-for-profit, with the fees for renting a desk or the space used to cover the utility bills and rent.
"I want people to come on in and start using it and let's do some good for the world because I think we just need to put smiles on faces because times are hard enough, then if we can brighten someone's day, I'm all for it," Mrs Dewhurst said.
Kinco Space is located at 103 St Johns Ave, Mangerton.
Journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously a radio and podcast host at 2SER Radio.
