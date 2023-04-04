Illawarra Mercury
A Day on the Green: Rod Stewart, Cyndi Lauper, Jon Stevens and Dacy wow the crowds

Nadine Morton
By Nadine Morton
Updated April 4 2023 - 4:36pm, first published 3:00pm
Rod Stewart on stage at A Day on the Green in Bowral on Sunday. Picture by Tim Bradshaw Photography
Rod Stewart on stage at A Day on the Green in Bowral on Sunday. Picture by Tim Bradshaw Photography

There may have been a few grumbles as Rod Stewart failed to come back for an encore at A Day on the Green in Bowral on Sunday, but for many he'll always be in their heart and in their soul.

