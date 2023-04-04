There may have been a few grumbles as Rod Stewart failed to come back for an encore at A Day on the Green in Bowral on Sunday, but for many he'll always be in their heart and in their soul.
Crowds lined up early for the massive gig at Centennial Parklands with tartan and animal prints, (Stewart's favourite patterns) as far as the eye could see.
They came loaded with eskies, backpacks, raincoats and jumpers as grey skies threatened to dump their fill onto us. They later did.
There's not many performers who are welcomed out to stage by bagpipes playing, but Stewart is that kind of guy.
"It's a bit chilly tonight. Hope you've had a drink, I have," he told adoring fans.
He followed with a catalogue of hits - the songs that have been playing on our own and probably out parents' turntables for decades.
You Wear it Well, Have I told You Lately That I Love You and I am Sailing - everyone knew the words and sung them loud as they swayed in their chairs and picnic rugs.
A quick costume change to a blue shirt and yellow jacket, and he dedicated the song Rhythm of my Heart to those suffering in the Ukraine war.
"I first heard this song by the late, great Christine McVie of Fleetwood Mac," he said before launching into Maggie May.
Stewart may be 78-years-old now and walking a little stiffer than he once was, but he still sung Da Ya Think I'm Sexy? while wearing an animal print shirt and jacket and tight pants.
The crooner would have to be among Scottish Premier League's Celtic Football Club's greatest fans, and Stewart was proud to show off that love.
He wore a heavy gold chain around his neck featuring a clover and the word 'Celtics', the bass drum was emblazoned with the club's name, and the team often featured on the massive screen behind the singer.
Prior to launching into You're in my Heart he spoke of his love for the club, his wife and his job.
Stewart is the ultimate showman of his time and the concert crowd lapped up his winks, his kisses blown into the audience and his backup singers in tight-fitting sequined playsuits.
For many, however, the night belonged to Cyndi Lauper. She may be approaching her 70th birthday, but she's still got it in spades.
She arrived on stage with her lilac coloured hair in an mohawk, while wearing hot pink leather pants and a bright pink, yellow and blue coloured top.
From She Bob to Girls just Wanna Have Fun, Lauper packed a punch. She told the crowd how fans often tell her they lost their virginity to Time After Time.
She reminisced how she used to cover Rod Stewart songs before singing I am Sailing.
"This is my last show in Australia, it was nice singing to you. To all you Goonies out there," she said before singing The Goonies 'r' Good Enough.
Jon Stevens also took to the concert stage telling audiences he was disappointed his mate and Bowral local Jimmy Barnes wasn't on the set list.
The former Noiseworks front man, one time INXS singer (after the death of Michael Hutchence) and now solo artist played a slew of hits, including four from INXS.
"God bless you Michael," he said at the end of INXS hit Never Tear us Apart.
Opening up the day's concert was brother and sister duo Dacy, featuring Jack and Ruby Day.
"Our job for the next 20 minutes is to get the good vibes going and warm you up," Jack said as Melbourne siblings hit the stage.
It was Jack's first festival gig and the duo didn't disappoint. Watch this space, we think you'll be hearing more from them in the future.
Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
