Wollongong duo chimers will release a new single next week before they embark on an East Coast tour with US band Mudhoney that will bring them to the Illawarra.
The port-hardcore pair, whose self-released 2021 debut album won fans, will release their new single, Turn On The Lights, on April 11.
It is the perfect lead-up to their role as a support act to Seattle-based rock band Mudhoney on their Australian tour, which will see them play at Wollongong's UniBar on Saturday, April 22, 2023.
The duo was formed during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic's first lockdown in the Wollongong backyard of Irish born Padraic Skehan and his partner Binx.
Veterans of the 'Gong's vibrant garage-scene, including The Pink Fits, Drop Offs and Evol, Skehan has now taken the giant leap forward to become a frontman.
He not only sings and plays guitar but wrote the songs that appeared on their 2021 self-titled debut album.
Their sound draws heavily on his youth spent in Ireland and the post-hardcore music of Dischord Records, Husker Du and The Wipers. They have won fans amongst current acts The Mark Of Cain, Henry Rollins, Guy Picciotto and Mudhoney, the latter asking them to support them on tour.
Turn On The Lights was recorded in the same "straight to tape" session as their previous single Generator, but has a more abrasive and intense sound to some of their other songs and is longer, at 3 minutes and 37 seconds.
Having been a staple of their live sets for the past year, they are excited to release the song.
A limited run of vinyls, including an exclusive track, will also be available from the band's Bandcamp page and at all upcoming shows. You can pre-order the vinyl or download the track here.
Journalist with more than 25 years' experience in print and digital media who has covered most news rounds, including health, education, politics (local, state and federal), police and courts, with a special interest in women's and family matters. Highly-skilled interviewer and storyteller.
