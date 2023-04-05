Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News
Things to Do

Wollongong duo chimers release new single ahead of East Coast tour with US band Mudhoney that brings them to UniBar

Merryn Porter
By Merryn Porter
April 5 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Wollongong duo chimers will release a new single next week before they embark on an East Coast tour with US band Mudhoney that will bring them to the Illawarra.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Merryn Porter

Merryn Porter

Journalist

Journalist with more than 25 years' experience in print and digital media who has covered most news rounds, including health, education, politics (local, state and federal), police and courts, with a special interest in women's and family matters. Highly-skilled interviewer and storyteller.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.