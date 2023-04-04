Looking for a great Easter event that the whole family will enjoy? Then don't miss Towradgi Beach Hotel's Annual Easter Show because it is back and it vows to be bigger and better than ever in 2023.
Held on Saturday, April 8 from 10am to 5pm, this event will transform the Hotel's massive car park into a jam-packed area full of rides, showbags, markets, as well as their regular facilities of a children's playground, beer garden and restaurant.
The Towradgi Beach Hotel Annual Easter Show is an awesome day out where the whole family can enjoy unlimited carnival rides with a wristband, market stalls, fantastic food and free entertainment, all at your local pub!
Before he sets off on his big adventure around the world to deliver our Easter Sunday goodies, The Easter Bunny will be making a special appearance at Towradgi Beach Hotel's Annual Easter Show to say hello to all the kids.
Adrian Hall venue manager at Towradgi Beach Hotel said, "The day will be filled with great fun. We've got activities for the entire family. Whether you're there for the carnival games, showbags, crafty market stalls, or simply to enjoy delicious food, we've got something for everyone.
"And of course, free entertainment will be in the venue from 11am-4pm."
The carnival atmosphere will be in full swing with rides including the dodgem cars, ferris wheel, giant slide, round up the storm as well as sideshow games, snow cones and fairy floss, all in the one location.
Entry is free but if you'd like to go on the rides, you'll need to purchase a wristband for $30 a session, then you can go on as many rides as you like. You can purchase wristbands for the 10am-2pm or 1pm-5pm session, or of course, both.
"This year marks the 11th anniversary of running the Annual Easter Show," Adrian said.
"It's always a popular event. People love that there is so much to do on the day from unlimited rides, a variety of stalls to free entertainment throughout the entire day, there is something for the whole family to enjoy."
The program of events includes:
The Annual Easter Show is proudly sponsored by i98 FM and Foster's Carnival Amusements.
"Come along, bring the family and enjoy a great day out," Adrian said.
Whether it's Easter or any other day of the year Towradgi Beach Hotel is always abuzz with activity.
Renowned for their amazing food offerings, live entertainment, massive beer garden, huge playground, amazing indoor and outdoor function and event spaces and fantastic facilities, there are endless ways to enjoy your visit.
Also coming up at Towradgi Beach Hotel is their Anzac Day event on April 25. They will commemorate the day and remember all Australians who have served our country. The event will include a massive 2UP arena and live DJs in the Sports Bar from sundown.
For more information contact Towradgi Beach Hotel on 4283 3340, visit towradgibeachhotel.com.au or go to facebook.com/towradgibeachhotel
With all the hype about the new thrill ride precinct Velocity Falls at Jamberoo Action Park, let's not forget about one of the best family moments at NSW's largest family owned and operated water theme park - the Easter school holidays and in particular, Easter Sunday!
Visit Jamberoo Action Park, just 20 minutes south of Wollongong and 10 minutes from Kiama - or a little over an hour's drive from Sydney.
Set amongst 40 hectares of parklands and featuring a host of world class rides and attractions, the Easter Bunny has prepared hundreds of special Jamberoo Easter bags filled with chocolate eggs, and all children entering the park on Easter Sunday, April 9 will get one of these marvellous treats.*
Bring your phone and grab a photo, then share the fun with #jamberooactionpark on Instagram or Facebook.
Gates normally open from 10am, but be ready at 9.30am, especially if the weather is good!
Besides the hundreds and thousands of chocolate eggs, Jamberoo Action Park is the home to Australia's newest and most thrilling water rides at Velocity Falls - you must try Octo Racer and zero gravity on The Stinger - a truly hair-raising experience!
Also brave the Trilogy of Tube rides - the Taipan, the Funnel Web and the Perfect Storm - where the thrills and excitement just keep coming! How about Banjo's Billabong, Outback Bay, The Rock or Billabong Beach?
For a nostalgic time out, take a ride up the mountain on the Chairlift - the views are incredible, looking out from the mountains to the sea.
Then why not grab a toboggan and come back down on the Bobsled? These are the Jamberoo originals and are a must try if you really want to control the action.
There are plenty of food options at Jamberoo from fish 'n chips to burger meals, wraps, cakes, salads, sandwiches and coffee. Jamberoo also has the region's latest and greatest traditional ice-creamery where you can choose from dozens of flavours and even make your own custom creations.
There's a surf shop and souvenir shop, selling all the latest gear and accessories.
Parking is free and you can also bring your own food, hire a barbecue or bring your own shelter. Just no glass items or alcohol for obvious reasons. Jamberoo is a family friendly park with enough thrills and attractions to cater to everyone's idea of fun.
You can save money when you buy tickets online - for details see jamberoo.net
Jamberoo is open every day of the school holidays with the last operating day of the season on April 25.
*Children and all guests entering the park must do so on a valid entry ticket and must follow the general terms and conditions found on the website at Jamberoo.net
FOR Christians, Easter marks the end of Lent or 40 days of penance and fasting.
It's the major festival in the Christian calendar when, according to the Christian faith, Jesus was resurrected three days after his crucifixion.
This is the backdrop for so many Easter traditions.
Hot cross buns are marked with a cross symbolic of that on which Christ died.
Many Christians eat lamb at Easter to remember the sacrifice of Jesus, being "the lamb of God".
In the Philippines province of Pampanga, believers drag heavy crosses through the streets and even nail themselves to a cross as part of a festival marking Easter.
Easter traditions vary across the globe and according to religion.
Many African Christian countries view Easter as more significant than Christmas.
Fasika, as Easter is known in Ethiopia, has special significance as fulfilling God's word, which is overcoming death (by way of Jesus rising on the third day of Fasika).
Orthodox Christianity is the main religion in Russia and other Eastern European countries, where worshippers greet each other over the period with "Christ is risen".
There are some unusual traditions celebrating Easter. In the Scilly Islands, believers perform a goose dance, a practice that originated in the 19th century, where women dress as men and men as women.
Ukrainians have taken Easter egg painting to new heights, scratching designs on eggshells and dyeing eggs in various colours.
They then take their eggs to a priest to be blessed, along with other basic foods such as bread and salt that they later eat to break the fasting associated with Lent.
You will notice Easter falls on different dates over the years.
That's because the holiday falls on the first Sunday after the full moon on or after the northern spring equinox.
Scholars believe Jesus died on Friday, April 3, AD 33.
According to the Gospel of Mark, Jesus died about 3pm, or the ninth hour of the day.
The Gospel of Luke states Jesus was resurrected three days after his crucifixion.
Some of his followers went to his tomb on the Sunday to find his body was not there.
Jesus is believed to have risen from the dead and remained on earth 40 days before ascending to heaven, to sit at the right hand of God.
I am the resurrection and the life. The one who believes in me will live, even though they die.- John 11, 25-26
Crosses mark a holy day
Delicious, doughy hot cross buns date from the 12th century.
According to folklore, a monk placed crosses on his fresh-made buns in honour of Good Friday, when Jesus died on the cross.
Spices used in hot cross buns apparently signify those used to embalm Christ after his death.
Ancient Egyptians also placed crosses on buns to celebrate their gods.
Tip your hats
THE ENGLISH would buy new clothes every Easter, a tradition that dates from the 17th century, as shown in a diary of Samuel Pepys (Having my old black suit new furbished, I was pretty neat in clothes to-day, he wrote on Easter Day, 1661).
These days the fashion is largely for decorative and fancy hats, which can be worn in Easter Hat parades.
New outfits at this time signify spiritual renewal.
Good egg
THE tradition of Easter eggs pre-dates Christianity and is believed to be a pagan tradition.
In ancient times, eggs represented fertility; decorative eggs at Easter mark the period's religious significance, that is, the re-birth and resurrection of Jesus.
Over the years, Christians have furthered the tradition to include Easter egg hunts for children, such as the famed annual White House Easter Egg Roll.