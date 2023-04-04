Dragons lock Jack de Belin is confident his fitness issues are behind him after returning from tears to both calves in the lead-up to the season.
Coach Anthony Griffin named an unchanged line-up on Tuesday for Sunday's road clash with the Titans after securing a much-needed 38-12 over the Dolphins in Wollongong last week.
Jaydn Su'A was named in the starting side despite leaving the field with a calf issue in the victory, while Jayden Sullivan was named on an extended bench after a shoulder injury ruled him out of the fixture.
De Belin has retained his place on the bench after logging 46 minutes in the win, ending a frustrating stint on the sideline with persistent calf injuries
"I tore my right one when we had an opposed session against Manly, and then I was doing a rehab run and tore my the left one at the Charity Shield," de Belin said on Tuesday.
"I was meant to come back for our second game and then I re-aggravated my left one, so it was just an ongoing issue with calves, which had me baffled in all honesty.
"I've never done a soft tissue injury before, so I had nothing to compare it to. I probably was in my own head a little bit, maybe thinking something was there or maybe it wasn't.
"Hopefully that's the end of it. I'm pretty happy the club didn't rush me and weren't in a position to push me to get back early. I had time and now they're stronger than ever."
The 32-year-old's return was a timely one for the Dragons amid an avalanche of criticism over a second half against Cronulla a week earlier deemed "rubbish" and "embarrassing" by skipper Ben Hunt.
Bouncing back with a 38-12 win over the Dolphins has their ledger 2-2 with a bye over the opening five rounds. De Belin said it's a better position than the previous hysteria would indicate.
"We're two and two. [Critics were] talking about crisis meetings as if the world was going to end," de Belin said.
"We knew what we have here and the talent we've got, so it's just a matter of putting the product out on the field and believing in what we do.
"I've been in some teams where we've started red-hot and then through the middle of the year we were really poor.
"It is a super-long year and there's gonna be highs, there's going to be lows, there's going to be rough patches, you've just got to stay the course
"Over three games I missed, I thought in two of them we pretty good. Hopefully the Sharks game is just an outlier and the Dolphins game is more us."
With one of those strong performances coming against the Titans in round two, de Belin is expecting the Titans to be keen on revenge coming off a bye.
"It will be a good challenge, something good to build on from our last game," de Belin said.
"I'm sure, after the way we got them in round two, they'll be looking to get one back on us.
"It's the NRL, every single game is hard. You never get a game off. It'll be a tough challenge but we'll be up for it."
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
