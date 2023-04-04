Northern suburbs traffic woes getting worse. Letters, April 5, 2023

From Bulli to North Wollongong there has been an increase in road traffic, and near misses at traffic lights and footpath crossings lately. The latest trick in the repertoire of the motorised road clowns who somehow hold a driver's licence, is the old short cut through the service station at the red light.
This particular event is popular at the Shell service station in Corrimal and the other service stations at traffic light locations in this area. There is also the belief that cars have the right of way over pedestrians when crossing over footpaths to enter private property and supermarkets. Aldi in Corrimal is the worst "dice with death" spot that I personally know of. If you don't believe me, give it a try. The police don't seem to know any of this.
Dave Cox, Corrimal
Lesson 1.01 on how to lose the "bluest of blue" Liberal electorates, "Aston." 1. Disregard the seedy activities which required a by-election to be held. 2. Parachute in a candidate from outside, against the wishes of the electorate. 3. Believe the presence in Aston of the least charismatic political leader in modern times: Peter Dutton would secure Roshena Campbell more votes. 4. Roll out the geriatric John Howard to captain Roshena Campbell's cheer squad!
If there was an Oscar equivalent for worst political strategist in 2023, whomever the Liberal Party paid to put the Aston by-election campaign on the road would be a shoo-in for it! Then again, a reasonable person might conclude it was more than all the above that lost Aston for the Liberals. The quality of the Labor candidate Mary Doyle and the increasing popularity of Labor in government could not be overestimated.
Barry Swan, Balgownie
National Service is a system whereby all eligible citizens are required to serve in the military or engage in community service for a certain period. There are numerous benefits to implementing such a program; and if you consider our position at this point in time both nationally and on the world stage; Australia's youth need some direction.
National Service can provide participants with valuable training and experience that can benefit them in many areas of their lives. As well as military training, national service programs can help young people develop valuable skills that can be applied in their future careers. These programs can also provide mental health and fitness benefits, as participants can gain a sense of purpose, accomplishment and belonging.
Our youth of today need some positive direction instead of hanging around pretending they know everything and that all will be OK. If our nation is attacked or called to war; I don't think you will find out what to do by looking it up on Google. Is it time to act?
Steven Thomas, Shellharbour
