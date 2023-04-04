Illawarra Mercury
Northern suburbs traffic woes getting worse. Letters, April 5, 2023

April 5 2023 - 4:00am
From Bulli to North Wollongong there has been an increase in road traffic, and near misses at traffic lights and footpath crossings lately. The latest trick in the repertoire of the motorised road clowns who somehow hold a driver's licence, is the old short cut through the service station at the red light.

