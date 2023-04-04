A coalition of anti-war groups have beaten the anti-nuclear drum in opposition to a potential nuclear-powered submarine base in Port Kembla.
Speaking outside the Business Illawarra defence industry conference, Wollongong Against War and Nukes committee member Luke Hocking said protestors were agitated about more than just the prospect of nuclear-powered submarines berthed in Port Kembla.
"What's going on in this building is all the weapons companies, the merchants of death, the war profiteers are getting together to try to convince the local business community that they can make a buck out of this horrific war that is going to kill millions of people," he said.
Organised by Wollongong Against War and Nukes, the protest was attended by dozens from Illawarra-based environmental and peace movements, as well as representatives of trade unions.
Tertiary education union organiser at the University of Wollongong, Martin Cubby, said the university community was united in its opposition to a nuclear submarine base in Port Kembla.
"Staff and students are horrified at the prospect of nuclear subs sitting in our port," he said.
The action precedes what will be a larger series of protests later in the year, with the union movement shifting its May Day march from the Wollongong CBD to Port Kembla to align with its push for renewable energy projects, rather than a future east coast base.
"I think that ordinary people, working class people in the area are going to stand up to this war drive," Mr Hocking said. "We're not going to let the government send us to this horrific war and we're definitely not going to let them park nuclear submarines in our town."
