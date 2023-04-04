The $32bn potential for Illawarra business leaders: Editorial

A $32bn opportunity was put on the table for business owners in the Illawarra on Tuesday at a gathering of leaders at the Novotel.
The event, which saw Assistant Minster for Defence Matt Thistlethwaite address the room, wasn't about nuclear subs (well, not entirely).
But instead, about the massive $270bn being invested into defence in the next ten years and how the Illawarra is in a solid position to lobby for a $32bn share of the market.
The calculations are based upon the region's skill set and the number of defence projects in the pipeline.
The event was the launch of the Illawarra Shoalhaven 10-year defence industry strategy, arguing that nuclear submarines are just a small slice of the defence pie that the Illawarra should aim for.
"Based on contracts that link into the major Defence projects most aligned to the region's skill set, there is an estimated AU$32 billion market opportunity for businesses to access as suppliers to prime and sub-prime contractors," the report reads.
"The region has a strong construction, manufacturing and mining sector, that with further education of defence opportunities, have the skills necessary to pivot and compete for supply chain contracts," the report continues.
Among the projects the report eyes up is the Triton Remotely Piloted Unmanned Aircraft System, the Multi-Role Helicopter, the Combat Reconnaissance Vehicle and the Air Warfare Destroyer.
While the Illawarra is unlikely to become a defence manufacturing hub, the plan sees the region playing a part in the supply change of these projects, with UOW being a key stakeholder in ensuring the Illawarra has the skillset required for AI, robotics, autonomous systems and cyber security.
According to the report, defence projects already account for $1.4bn for the Illawarra and have supported 2,166 workers.
But a scale-up of this nature requires more skilled workers and the infrastructure that goes along with that. To maximise its share of the $32bn, the Illawarra must figure out a few things like education, housing and transport links as starters.
Without these foundations the opportunity will come crashing down.
- Gayle Tomlinson
