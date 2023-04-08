Who do the Illawarra fire stations call for back-up and assistance?
Mother of two, Lauren O'Regan picks up the phone with her children eagerly waiting to hear about the people she's helped.
She is one of the many on-call firefighters answering the communities calls for assistance and the deputy captain based at a retained fire station in Helensburgh vouches for the flexibility of the job.
Kiama Fire and Rescue NSW Station is recruiting on-call firefighters to join their diverse team which includes a photographer, a nurse and tradies among others.
On-call firefighters, also known as retained fighters, are called upon from home or work to local emergency events and other duties.
Unlike permanent firefighters, on-call firefighters provide their availability and are then paged or called upon. They can balance other work, study, and family commitments.
Six years ago, mum of two Lauren O'Regan decided to apply and hasn't looked back since.
Her family and friends supported her dream to work in emergency services.
"They were proud of me chasing my dreams and putting [myself] outside my comfort zone and really pursuing something that I had a passion for," Mrs O'Regan said.
The deputy captain said joining as an on-call firefighter suited her lifestyle when raising her then four and two-year-old.
"There is flexibility I guess around your availability," she said.
"If you have some daytime availability, and you're able to put yourself on-call and respond to the emergency incidents."
Her daughters now 9 and 11-years-old are always interested in what their mum is up to.
"They always want to know what the call is and where I've gone to, who I've helped," she said.
"Hopefully, I'm inspiring them in terms of you know a career path for them in the future and that anything's possible if you put your mind to it and that serving your community is a good thing to do."
Read more: Fire station upgrades to entice more women
Fire and Rescue NSW Illawarra duty commander, Andrew Erlik encourages locals to apply.
He told The Mercury on-call firefighters join from all walks-of-life. Some of the on-call firefighters are also emergency service workers, cartoonists, self-employed, electricians, university students or semi-retired.
"A lot of shift workers, workers in the mines, people for example who work at BlueScope Steel," Mr Erlik said.
Applicants must live and/or work close to their local retained fire station so they can respond to an emergency quickly.
On-call firefighters are trained in basic life support, power tool use, rope work and community engagement skills. They learn how to respond to fires and emergency incidents such as car accidents or chemical hazards.
Mr Erlik said day time availability is essential. A good fitness level is also needed to pass a medical and physical aptitude test.
Mrs Lauren O'Regan has been an on-call firefighter for over six years and said it's a privilege. She believes having a team with local knowledge is very valuable.
"It's great to have on-call firefighters that you know live and work within the community,
"We have a great knowledge of the local community and it's just an overall privilege and a really humbling experience to be able to help somebody if and when they have to call us."
While Kiama is on the lookout for new on-call firefighters, applicants from across the Illawarra are currently undertaking medical and physical aptitude tests after a February recruitment intake.
Deputy captain Matt Kelly at Kiama Fire and Rescue NSW Station said new on-call firefighters will be joining a diverse group including nurses, tradies, police, and photographers.
"We get out and about as much as we can in the community. That's really the best part about it for me, being able to assist the community and provide that education and awareness like school visits, safety visits to people's homes helping them with smoke alarms, and we really would love to have a couple new people to come join the team to bolster the ranks," Mr Kelly said.
Aspiring on-call firefighters can reach out to the Kiama Fire and Rescue NSW Station with any questions.
For more information on becoming an on-call firefighter, contact the Area Administrator Officer on 1800 347 437 or visit www.fire.nsw.gov.au/on-call.
Applications for the Kiama Fire and Rescue NSW Station closes midnight on Sunday, April 23.
Journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously a radio and podcast host at 2SER Radio.
