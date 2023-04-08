Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Fire & Rescue NSW are recruiting on-call firefighters for Kiama

Marlene Even
By Marlene Even
April 8 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Helensburgh Firefighter Lauren O'Regan with her daughters Maya O'Regan (11) and Evie O'Regan (9). Picture by Adam McLean
Helensburgh Firefighter Lauren O'Regan with her daughters Maya O'Regan (11) and Evie O'Regan (9). Picture by Adam McLean

Who do the Illawarra fire stations call for back-up and assistance?

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Marlene Even

Marlene Even

Journalist

Journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously a radio and podcast host at 2SER Radio.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.