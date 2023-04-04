A "devout Jehovah's Witness" will spend at least another four months behind bars for punching a woman in the face and high-range drink driving that saw him crash his car into a ditch.
William Padilla, 43, faced Wollongong Local Court from custody on Monday where he learnt his fate for four separate matters.
The Werri Beach Caravan Park resident's recent set of offending started about 10pm on January 10 after officers were called to a single-vehicle crash on Mount Brandon Road in Jerrara.
As police approached, they noticed Padilla's vehicle was stuck in a ditch, unable to be driven out.
They also immediately noticed his bloodshot eyes and stench of alcohol on his breath, according to tendered court documents.
Padilla disregarded officer's requests to not consume anything before presenting him with a roadside breath test and attempted to vape and drink a non-alcohol drink multiple times.
He returned a positive reading when he eventually complied and was taken to Kiama Police Station.
A further test revealed Padilla was three times the legal limit with a reading of 0.162 grams. He was immediately suspended from driving.
The following month on February 19, Padilla was drinking alcohol with a woman known to him at her home before his behaviour turned aggressive.
The woman called a friend as the incident was occurring, who heard the argument between herself and Padilla.
Shortly after, Padilla punched two large holes through a wooden bathroom door.
The victim attempted to stop him from damaging further property which resulting in a wrestle, in which Padilla pinned her to the floor.
He punched her in the face when she tried to get up, leaving her with a swollen and bruised nose and t-zone.
The witness on the phone called triple-0 and the woman fled the scene.
Police arrived shortly after and found Padilla stumbling down the driveway with a "considerate amount of blood" on both hands.
He was arrested at the scene and later pleaded guilty to high-range drink driving, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, and damaging property.
Defence lawyer Patrick Schmidt said Padilla - a "devout Jehova's Witness" - had blacked out from alcohol during the assault but accepted responsibility for the injuries he caused.
Magistrate Daryl Pearce said the matter was "serious" and pointed to Padilla's record of similar offending.
He added that full-time custody was the only way to protect the victim and the community.
Padilla was also sentenced for two breaches of an apprehended violence order, one that occurred the day after he was released on bail for the assault.
He was disqualified from driving for nine months and handed 12 months jail with a non-parole period of four months, making him eligible for release in July.
Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury
