Organisers of a new weekend market in Dapto have been overwhelmed with the public's response to their inaugural event.
The first Illawarra Market was held at the Groundz at Dapto Showground on Sunday, with more than 80 stallholders and food trucks selling their wares.
The forecast of wet weather saw the market moved undercover but that did not deter the crowds.
Katrina Sinclair, who co-founded the event with Amy Bowie, said she "could not believe" the number of people who attended.
"It was such a great, great day," Ms Sinclair said.
She said she believed the community did not realise how much they needed a market in the area, and she had received no negative feedback.
"The quality of the stallholders we had was phenomenal," Ms Sinclair said.
The market aims to highlight and support local creators and producers.
Already, Ms Sinclair said, stallholders were trying to sign up for the next event.
But she said they were trying to rotate stallholders so market-goers were not getting the same experience each time, and to give everyone a chance to sell.
Ms Sinclair and Ms Bowie set out with the hope that the market would eventually grow from a monthly to a fortnightly event.
The success of the weekend has solidified that idea into a plan, although that will still happen down the track.
"We have to walk before we can run," Ms Sinclair said.
She said they had also discovered there was a real desire for fresh produce, so providing that would be a focus going forward.
The next Illawarra Market will take place at Dapto Showground on May 7.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
