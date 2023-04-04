Illawarra Mercury
Home/Sport/Dragons Den

THE DEBATE: Are the Dragons facing an NRLW recruitment crisis, or a bold new era ?

Joshua Bartlett
Mitch Jennings
By Joshua Bartlett, and Mitch Jennings
Updated April 4 2023 - 4:39pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Now-former Dragons captain Kezie Apps was the latest star to confirm her departure from the club on Tuesday. Picture by Keegan Caroll
Now-former Dragons captain Kezie Apps was the latest star to confirm her departure from the club on Tuesday. Picture by Keegan Caroll

Welcome to The Debate, where the Mercury sport team discusses the big issues in Illawarra, national and international sport.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joshua Bartlett

Joshua Bartlett

Sport Journalist

A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter

Mitch Jennings

Mitch Jennings

Sports Journalist

Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.

More from Dragons Den
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.