THE DEBATE: Are the Dragons facing an NRLW recruitment crisis, or a bold new era ?

BARTLETT: Well, the next NRLW season may not even be on the horizon yet, but it's been a huge week for St George Illawarra.
The club took the unusual approach of announcing a bunch of player signings via their coach Jamie Soward's Twitter page, while there appears to be an exodus of players, with a number of talents - including Keeley Davis and Kezie Apps - departing the club, while speculation surrounds others leaving too.
Soward has been quite positive in public, hinting that it's a new era for the Red V, as a crop of players join the club in 2023. This list is led by the returning Raecene McGregor - who turned out for the club in their inaugural season in 2018.
Jenno, do you agree with Soward's observations, or are you concerned about the Dragons' squad ahead of their next campaign?
JENNO: I don't know if concern's the word, but the mooted departure of six incumbent Jillaroos, all one-club players, and in the case of Kezie Apps, Keeley Davis, Holli Wheeler and Shaylee Bent, players that have been at the club since the inaugural NRLW season, was never going to go unnoticed.
Throw in Emma Tonegato and Taliah Fuimaono and it's a mass exodus, there's no other way to describe it.
When you also consider Davis, Apps and Tonegato are Illawarra products and, alongside Fuimaono, currently plying their trade in the club's feeder system with the Steelers in the NSW Women's Premiership, it definitely raises more eyebrows.
It's not something you can just gloss over, if it happened to an NRL squad the CEO's phone would be ringing off the hook.
At the same time, a men's squad would never face the prospect of six Internationals being off-contract at the same time, or the addition of four new franchises in one fell swoop.
With the CBA bunfight that dragged on far too long, the recruitment environment has been a deadset wild west.
Still, I don't think you can put it all down to that. While it was going to be impossible to keep them all, some missteps have occurred when you lose all of them.
However, while I agree the announcements have been a bit unorthodox, there's a lot to be said for a coach getting on the front foot, showing his excitement over his new squad, and urging fans to get on board with it.
Would you want a coach to act any other way?
BARTLETT: I'm actually also a fan of what Soward has done. I think that it's signs that the Dragons are keeping up with a modern audience.
It comes on the back of the club doing "player takeover" videos on socials after NRL matches, which I think is a great way of interacting with fans.
I'm excited to see how Raecene goes linking up with the club and playing alongside her sister Page. It will be difficult to replace Fuimaono and Pearson in the halves, but Raecene is a Dally M Medallist and brings a wealth of experience to the outfit.
The Red V have also brought in some exciting young talent in the likes of Ella Koster and Alexis Tauaneai, while Tara McGrath-West has recommitted after an outstanding first NRLW campaign with the club.
But will that positivity translate to success in 2023? I'm not so sure. Jenno, how do you see the Dragons performing in the next NRLW season?
JENNO: I'm loath to make predictions in a competition with so many variables JB. It's near impossible to know how teams will fare given, with four new teams coming in, they'll all be needing to unearth new talent.
Amid the mass exodus we've mentioned, Soward will perhaps need to unearth a few more than his rivals, but this competition's rapid growth and expansion means each season sees a bunch of new stars emerge.
We all remember the Dragons were supposedly "crippled" by the loss of Test pair Jess Sergis and Isabelle Kelly a couple of seasons back. Within a season, the Dragons had unearthed Page McGregor and Jaime Chapman.
Few had heard of Pearson or Fuimaono before last year either, and next to no one had heard McGrath-West prior to last season. After four games, she was tearing through a stacked Broncos pack for 200-plus metres in a game. It does happen.
You mentioned Koster and watching her feels a lot like watching a young Kezie Apps. She's going to be a star, but she's still playing Tarsha Gale Cup footy at present so has a few rungs of development to go.
I'm very interested to see how Maddi Weatherall will return after starting a family. I've never seen a more dominant junior player - male or female - so that's a signing I'm intrigued by.
BARTLETT: There's certainly some developing players there, I think the major question mark is around key positions.
Obviously bringing in the reigning Dally M Medalist (McGregor) is a coup for any club, but the Dragons are looking to replace an entire spine that featured three World Cup-winners.
Is the question less about whether the Dragons will be competitive - which I'm sure they will - and more about who gets them over the line in tight ones without another marquee player alongside McGregor?
JENNO: It's a good point JB, especially in a competition where the marquee talent pool is diluted, the ones you have become even more valuable.
However you look at it, there's no replacing the calibre of player the club's lost in the spine. Davis is the best No. 9 in the game and her understudy Quincy Dodd, who's also on the way out, is in the top handful.
As for Tonegato, there is at-best two to or three players on the rugby league planet that can do what she does.
I think Zali Hopkins will be the next star half to emerge in the competition should Soward opt to partner her with McGregor. He showed a lot of faith in her last season.
I'm sure he will be very keen to give Renee Targett, who he has huge raps on, some more opportunity at dummy-half, which she's probably earned.
I've loved watching Kaarla Cowan go about her business for the Steelers this year, so she'd be in that frame too.
I understand Teagan Berry will be back and she's played plenty of fullback by now as well, while Bobbi Law's a shrewd pick-up in those outside back ranks.
Either way, I think it just hurts the soul to see so many star Wollongong products departing but, as it rapidly becomes more professional, is this just something we need to accept with NRLW contracts? Will one-club players become as rare as they are in the NRL?
BARTLETT: I think they will become a rarity in the coming years, especially as the opportunities to move around or make more money become more prevalent.
It's incredible to see how much the women's game has grown - particularly since the NRLW competition was only launched about five years ago. It feels like we're on the cusp of a new era again as more teams join the league - it's a great time for women's footy.
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
