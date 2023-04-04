Illawarra Mercury
No sub base decision before next election: Matt Thistlethwaite

Connor Pearce
By Connor Pearce
Updated April 4 2023 - 7:46pm, first published 4:36pm
Assistant Defence Minister Matt Thistlethwaite and Cunningham MP Alison Byrnes have walked back the timeline for an announcement of a east coast nuclear submarine base. Picture by Robert Peet
No decision on a nuclear submarine base will be made until after the next federal election, Assistant Defence Minister Matt Thistlethwaite confirmed at a defence industry conference in Wollongong today.

Journalist at Illawarra Mercury

