No decision on a nuclear submarine base will be made until after the next federal election, Assistant Defence Minister Matt Thistlethwaite confirmed at a defence industry conference in Wollongong today.
The comments confirm the federal government's delayed time frame for an east coast base, after local Labor politicians indicated it would be a long time until any decision was made.
When it was first announced that Port Kembla was in the running for an east coast fleet base by the former Prime Minister Scott Morrison, initial consultation with the NSW and Queensland governments was expected to be completed by the end of 2023. Industry had been preparing for a decision to be made by the end of 2023.
However, since coming to power last year, the Labor government has begun to walk back the time frame, with Cunningham MP Alison Byrnes indicating further community consultation was required.
Today, when asked if a decision would be made before 2025, by when the next federal election has to occur, Mr Thistlethwaite was clear.
"No," he said. "It will be some time off before we make this decision."
The government's immediate focus would be upgrading HMAS Stirling, in Western Australia, where US and UK flagged nuclear submarines will rotate through as part of Australia preparing to operate its own nuclear-powered vessels, as well as the Osborne shipyards in South Australia, where the future SSN AUKUS class submarines will be built. In recognition of the high cost of the program, expected to come in at $368 billion, Mr Thistlethwaite said the government had to focus its activities.
"With scarce resources, we need to allocate funds where they're needed as a priority," he said.
"I want everyone to be assured in the Illawarra that a decision is not imminent, it's going to take a hell of a long time, and we will consult with the location community and make sure that we get the decision right."
In an interview with The Mercury, Mr Thistlethwaite left the door open to the potential for other base sites than the three shortlisted by the former government.
"The previous government identified [Port Kembla], Newcastle and Brisbane, but we will wait and see what the defence strategic review says."
Queensland federal LNP parliamentarians have put up central Queensland as a potential location, however defence experts have said this would not meet the Navy's strategic needs.
Mr Thistlethwaite was in town to speak to the Illawarra-Shoalhaven Defence Industry Conference. At the event, attendees were under no illusions that if companies wanted a slice of the defence pie, waiting for a submarine base to fall into their lap was not a winning strategy.
In a provocation, former Lockheed Martin CEO and head of the fleet air arm Vince Di Pietro poured cold water on the prospect of Illawarra-Shoalhaven businesses picking up work as a result of AUKUS.
"We have no chance of getting any work in AUKUS," he said.
"There is no cash cow on the horizon, we need to start working out how we fix the stuff we've got to fix right now."
Bringing the defence dollar here
Part of the conference saw the launch of the Illawarra Shoalhaven 10-year defence industry strategy.
The strategy set out that for the Illawarra-Shoalhaven to have a slice of the nearly $50 billion yearly defence pie, it would need to build on its traditional strengths in manufacturing and the sustainment of the navy's fleet air arm, based at HMAS Albatross outside Nowra.
Authored by KPMG on behalf of Business Illawarra, a key action from the strategy is the creation of a single defence industry alliance representing the Illawarra Shoalhaven, to be able to pitch the region as a whole to government and large defence 'prime' contractors.
The approach would be similar to that of Geelong and Newcastle, which have their respective defence industry associations, KPMG partner Peter Marczenko outlined.
"In the case of Geelong, the Geelong Defence Alliance has been formed and successfully brought together these key ingredients of industry and defence to advocate for more participation from SMEs to contribute to a local defence industry in the Geelong region," he said.
"This alliance has directly made a contribution to helping to attract Hanwha Defence to the Geelong region."
Hanwha Defense Australia, the local arm of South Korean parent company Hanwha, secured a $1 billion contract in late 2021 to manufacture self-propelled howitzers and armoured ammunition resupply vehicles for the Australian Army in Geelong.
Skills remain a challenge
While cohesion and a strategic approach would go some of the way to helping the Illawarra attract similar contracts, a key challenge would be having the skilled workforce to deliver on any projects, what Mr Marczenka said was the critical "ticket to play".
Laurie Koster, chairman of the Shoalhaven Defence and Industry group and founder of Nowra-based Global Defence Solutions, which supplies mobile field shelters to the defence forces, said the number one issue was training.
"Just finding the people," he said. "There are 1500 people at the [Albatross] Aviation Technology Park that drive on Albatross Road every day, and yet the majority of the people in the Shoalhaven, and I dare say the Illawarra, don't know the Aviation Technology Park exists."
Mr Thistlethwaite said the government's investments in TAFE and the university sector would prepare the next generation of workers for Australia's defence pipeline, however panellists were more sceptical.
"We're not going to get nuclear scientists off the rack at graduation ceremonies, we're not going to get amazingly clever welders out of TAFE," Mr Di Pietro said.
"We use the word defence industry, I'd rather use the word industry, of which defence is a customer. A naval shipbuilding plan? Let's have a shipbuilding plan which can deliver from canoe to a submarine, and defence just happens to be a customer."
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content. Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.