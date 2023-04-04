The government's immediate focus would be upgrading HMAS Stirling, in Western Australia, where US and UK flagged nuclear submarines will rotate through as part of Australia preparing to operate its own nuclear-powered vessels, as well as the Osborne shipyards in South Australia, where the future SSN AUKUS class submarines will be built. In recognition of the high cost of the program, expected to come in at $368 billion, Mr Thistlethwaite said the government had to focus its activities.