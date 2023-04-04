Woonona's beach volleyball star Adax Brienen has continued his rapid rise in form after picking up a full complement of medals at tournaments in Port Macquarie and Coolangatta.
The 16-year-old competed in four events in a two week period - one indoor tournament and three beach tournaments back-to-back.
He finished with a silver with his regular partner Adam Fejes in the Australian Beach Volleyball Championships (open) division one men's followed by a third placed spot in the Australian Youth Beach Volleyball Championships (U-18 boys) - again with Fejes.
Brienen was also part of South Coast's fourth placed finish in the NSW Combined High School's Indoor Volleyball Championships and was selected into the NSW CHS team as a result of his performance.
It was a massive learning experience for Brienen who continues to develop his game under his father Patrick Brienen - a former player himself. During the two week period he had the honour of being coached by Australian Olympic gold medallist Kerri Pottharst at the Schools Cup, alongside his father as well in what was about 80 years of coaching experience.
Brienen's partnership with Dagenais in the Schools Cup was also a milestone moment, as Pottharst is Dagenais' mother and has been wanting the two boys to play together for some time.
The Illawarra Academy Of Sport Lonestar athlete will now have his eyes on July where he will be headed to Hermosa Beach in the USA for the AVP Junior Nationals - where he and partner Fejes will look to go one better from their silver finish in the U-16s in 2022.
The results achieved in Port Macquarie and Coolangatta follow Brienen and Fejes' recent successes in Brisbane in February - where the two picked up gold in the U-19s Australian Junior Beach Volleyball Tour, which was their first big tournament win for the duo following their bronze placing in the Canberra edition of the Tour just prior to Brisbane.
Born and bred in the Illawarra, I am a passionate sports writer.
