Woonona's Adax Brienen cleans up at recent tournaments

Jordan Warren
By Jordan Warren
Updated April 5 2023 - 1:19pm, first published 9:30am
Adax Brienen and his partner Tyson Dagenais won gold in the Australian Schools Cup. Picture - supplied
Woonona's beach volleyball star Adax Brienen has continued his rapid rise in form after picking up a full complement of medals at tournaments in Port Macquarie and Coolangatta.

