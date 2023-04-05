Match-making to ensure pet ownership a 'pawfect' fairytale Advertising Feature

Adopting a cat or dog in your seniors years can provide a loving companion. Picture Shutterstock

Paulie's search for a soulmate was a long and arduous tale, one with repeat disappointments. As a lost dog, the bull Arab cross languished in an RSPCA shelter from May 2022.

Being adequately cared for could never compare to being completely and utterly loved. After about 250 days in limbo, Paulie finally found his forever home in February this year, in a dream come true featuring love at first sight for Linda.

"We only started fostering just over a month ago, and Paulie is our first foster. He gets on so well with our 11-year-old rescue and brings excitement to the household," Linda said.

Paulie keeps them fit and awake at 4am every morning and is such a joy to have around the family decided to adopt him.

"He has claimed the spare couch as his new bed - I knew I got it for a reason," Linda said.

Many of us are searching for that fairytale ending in our lives, finding our perfect match to love and treasure through the good times and bad. And for cats and dogs, that match made in heaven comes in the form of 'paw-fect' owners.

Like the best match-makers, RSPCA Australia said finding the perfect fit for owners and pets is imperative for a successful relationship.

Paulie, an adorable two-year, 10-month old bull Arab cross was in RSPCA care for eight months until his second foster carer fell in love with him at first sight and made their relationship official. Picture RSPCA

Financial surrenders

RSPCA spokeswoman Emma Lagoon said they'd seen a marked increase in cat and dog surrenders over the last six months.

With the cost of living pressures hitting families across the country, Emma said many Aussies reported the financial burden of pet ownership as too much to bear.

"We expected to see a rise in surrenders, especially after COVID lockdowns when people realised the pet they had didn't match with their changing lifestyle," she explained.

"And that has been the case - but now it's really about the cost of living pressures."

Since the release of the 2021-2022 financial year statistics, Emma said the rate of people adopting remained steady with the number of animals coming into RSPCA care, giving many pets a second chance.

Ideal for seniors

While any pet owner can attest to the many benefits of living with a furry friend, there have been many reports confirming the health benefits of senior pet ownership.

Pets can be a source of comfort and companionship. They can help reduce stress, lower blood pressure, increase social interaction and physical activity and can have can an astounding effect on symptoms of depression and feelings of loneliness. However, getting the right match between pet and senior is crucial.

Match made in heaven

Emma said those looking to adopt needed to consider a pet that matched their lifestyle.

"So if you live in a small apartment, you really wouldn't want an energetic animal," she said.

Consulting with an RSPCA counsellor was a great way to marry up a pet with the owner's circumstances.

While many of these seem like common sense, listening to heads just as much as our hearts may be the thing to ensure a lasting love.

You can see potential matches on the RSPCA's 'Adopt A Pet' website at rspca.org.au/adopt-pet.

Those unable to fully commit to a permanent relationship were encouraged to consider a 'situationship' - or fostering. Emma said taking in an animal for a time made a difference not only to the animal's welfare but also helped ease the burden on shelters.