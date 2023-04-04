Police have released a new image of a wanted man who sparked a manhunt in Unanderra involving the police chopper last week.
Lupco Ristevski was seen about 2.20pm on Friday, March 31 in Tannery Street, after which the PolAir helicopter conducted multiple sweeps of the area and appealed for the public's help via a loudspeaker.
The 49-year-old is wanted on a warrant for alleged stealing, fraud, and stealing from a person offences, and remains on the run as of Tuesday afternoon.
Police have renewed their appeal for information on Ristevski's whereabouts and have issued a CCTV image of him.
Ristevski is described as being of Mediterranean or Middle Eastern appearance with a medium build.
He was last seen wearing a grey T-shirt, black cargo shorts, a black hat and a white surgical mask.
Anyone who may have seen Ristevski, or has information on his whereabouts, is urged to call Lake Illawarra police on 4232 5599 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
