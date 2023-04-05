The wonder of Easter - no bunnies involved Advertising Feature

Beth Packer from the Christian Science church says Easter is about so much more than bunnies. Picture Shutterstock

The true meaning of Easter is wondrous. Its message promises such blessings to each one of us and to our world.



To hide it behind bunnies and eggs, secularism and skepticism, is saddening.

Jesus was crucified by the materialistic world's hatred of his divinity. His grace and power to bring peace and healing to the world, was unsurpassed, and something human power could not control.

It tried to silence his holy message by crucifying him. But how he reacted to such evil intent was an example to us all.



He responded with the loving kindness, calmness and confidence that could only come from the deepest understanding that evil cannot conquer goodness any more than the darkness can conquer the light.

For three days it seemed like evil had won. Then, when even the disciples had given up hope, Jesus emerged from the tomb alive.

Mary Baker Eddy, the founder of the Christian Science church, described this surprising re-appearance, when she said, "The lonely precincts of the tomb gave Jesus a refuge from his foes, a place in which to solve the great problems of being... He proved Life to be deathless and Love to be the master of hate." (from Science and Health with Key to the Scriptures pg. 44)

In the resurrection, Jesus proved that there is life beyond what we see, like someone journeying on after they have sailed out of our sight.



I think of it like writing a sum on a page, say 2+2=4. If we destroy the page, is the truth that sum represents also destroyed, or is it eternally true and untouched?



Jesus showed us that each one of us has just such an eternally true identity, something that the outward appearance only hints at, something that never dies. What a glorious message.

He also showed that to react with love instead of hate or anger, disempowers evil. This love, however, is more than human love or kindness. It is a love that has its source in God, a God that the Bible tells us is Love itself.



Hatred and evil, being a lack of love, can no more stand in the face of divine Love than the darkest night can stand in the presence of the light of the dawn. Not reacting stops evil from spreading.



That's why Jesus counteracted the old thought of 'eye for an eye' with 'turn the other cheek' - don't ever react to evil, stop it in its tracks.



Is this not a message the world needs to remember and live by much more consistently? Is this not a message that could bring peace to our world? Is this not the 'Golden Rule' - 'do unto others as you would have them do unto you'?

The true meaning of Easter is of the utmost importance to our own lives today and to the world.



If we remember it in our hearts and live it in our lives, then that precious sacrifice made by Jesus is not lost but is still as relevant today as it was 2000 years ago.

