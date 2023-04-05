Illawarra Mercury
Dog lovers raise $15,000 to cover Shoalhaven dog's vet bills

Angela Thompson
By Angela Thompson
Updated April 5 2023 - 4:29pm, first published 4:00pm
Princess the dog, now on the road to recovery, in the arms of owner Lincoln Piper on Tuesday. Picture: Robert Peet
Princess the dog, now on the road to recovery, in the arms of owner Lincoln Piper on Tuesday. Picture: Robert Peet

Dog-lovers have raised a whopping $15,000 in three days for a "minor celebrity" Shoalhaven hound whose brush with death has resulted in eye-watering vet bills.

