Sheridan Gallagher's time in the red and black is over, after the Wanderers announced they had parted ways with the striker - effective immediately - on Tuesday afternoon.
Western Sydney's A-League Women's campaign came to an end with a 2-1 loss to Western United on Saturday, which resigned the side to a seventh place finish.
Just three days later, the Wanderers announced they had parted ways with Gallagher following a mutual termination of her contract. The 21-year-old had re-signed with the club on a two-year deal last September.
It ends a one-and-a-half year stint with the club, after the Illawarra Stingrays star joined Western Sydney in August 2021. Gallagher played 21 A-Leagues games during that period, scoring two goals, while she also captained the Young Matildas at last year's FIFA Under-20s Women's World Cup.
"The Wanderers thank Sheridan Gallagher for her contribution to the club and wish her all the best in her future endeavours," the club wrote in a statement.
