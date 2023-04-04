Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra's Sheridan Gallagher, Western Sydney Wanderers part ways immediately

April 4 2023 - 6:10pm
Sheridan Gallagher has departed the Wanderers, effective immediately. Picture - @graphapix/Zenith SEM
Sheridan Gallagher's time in the red and black is over, after the Wanderers announced they had parted ways with the striker - effective immediately - on Tuesday afternoon.

