An elderly man has been treated by paramedics after he drove his car backwards at speed through a fence in Dapto.
Emergency services were called to a medical centre car park off Marshall Street at 7.17am on Wednesday following reports of the crash.
The man aged in his 70s had reversed his Toyota Hilux through a steel fence and become trapped inside his vehicle after the fence fell on top of his car.
"He said the sun was in his eyes and he backed up and went into the fence," Dapto Fire and Rescue NSW Station Officer Wayne Patrick said.
Rescue crews had to cut away the metal fence with a grinder so paramedics could access the man.
A NSW Ambulance spokeswoman said paramedics are still on scene and the man is suffering from confusion.
The Illawarra Mercury understands the man was at medical centre for an assessment on keeping his driver's licence.
Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
