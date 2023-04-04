Illawarra Mercury
'It's nothing personal': de Belin's surprise take on NRL's no-fault policy

Mitch Jennings
By Mitch Jennings
Updated April 5 2023 - 12:37pm, first published 8:16am
Dragons lock Jack de Belin. Picture by Adam McLean
Dragons lock Jack de Belin. Picture by Adam McLean

Dragons lock Jack de Belin has welcomed the return of teammate Talatau Amone but, in a surprising take, the previously stood-down 32-year-old says he understands the game's need to protect its image.

