'It's nothing personal': de Belin's surprise take on NRL's no-fault policy

Dragons lock Jack de Belin has welcomed the return of teammate Talatau Amone but, in a surprising take, the previously stood-down 32-year-old says he understands the game's need to protect its image.
De Belin admittedly expected his young teammate to be out of action for the remainder of the season when he was stood down under the NRL's no-fault policy in January.
It came after the 20-year-old was hit with multiple charges relating to an alleged hammer attack on a tradie in November. It left him facing up to 14 years jail, enough to see him automatically stood down.
The NRL subsequently lifted the sanction when the matter shifted to local court, reducing the prison term and allowing Amone to return to the top-grade in the Dragons win over the Dolphins last weekend.
De Belin was the first player stood down under the controversial policy on the eve of the 2019 season after being charged with sexual assault in December 2018.
He immediately launched a legal challenge against the policy in Federal Court, with the ruling coming down in favour of the NRL. It saw him miss the best part of three seasons before returning midway through 2021 when the DPP dropped the charges after juries in two trials were unable to reach a verdict.
While he applauded the game's use of discretion in Amone's case, the former Blues Origin rep said he accepts there's "nothing personal" in the NRL implementation of the policy.
"You don't want to see anyone sitting on the sidelines when you have, something sitting over your head, you've got the presumption of innocence," de Belin said.
"As soon as I saw [Amone] got the stand-down, I honestly didn't think he'd be playing footy this year. I think most people probably made the assumption he wouldn't play footy again [this season].
"He's such a young kid, these are his most important years of his career. You don't want to be sitting it out over an accusation, but the NRL have got to do what they've got to do.
"They've got to protect their brand. I can understand that, the same as what they did with me. It's nothing personal, it's just the way it is, but I'm happy to see him playing footy and hopefully all his legal stuff takes care of itself."
While no one is more attuned the impacts of the policy, de Belin said he hasn't felt the need to offer Amone any counsel through the process.
"I kind of just steer clear [of him]. He doesn't need someone like me coming up to him, I'm sure he's getting every second person wanting to know [what's happening]," de Belin said.
"I watched him with training, and I know what I was like too, you're so committed and focused on your training because, as soon as you get back out there, you want to be your best.
"Junior was absolutely killing it at training and he always came with a good attitude. That's all you can do. With the whole legal situation, you never know how long it's going to go for.
"There's always going to be a few bumps in the road. You've just got to keep turning up to training, doing the best you can, and hopefully the legal stuff takes care of itself."
While Amone still faces an uncertain future, de Belin's future is also up in the air as he ponders a player option in his favour for the final season of the four-year extension he inked in 2020 whilst still stood down.
"I haven't taken it up," he said.
"It hasn't really been discussed so far, I'll leave it up to my management to do. The past two months have just been [focused on] rehabbing my calves and trying to get them right to come back and play.
"[The option] hasn't even been spoken about. I don't know what Chimesy (manager Steve Gillis) is doing in the background, I haven't spoken to him in a while either. You guys probably know as much as I do.
"To be honest, I haven't even thought about it. It's in my favour, so it's sitting there. I'll just let my management sort that out."
He hopes to remain a Dragon, but said he won't be motivated by a desire to 'repay' the club as he considers whether to remain in Wollongong.
"The club's been loyal to me, I've been loyal to the club, so it's a two way street," de Belin said.
"The word 'loyalty' gets tossed around a lot these days when supposedly there's none of it. We've both been good to each other and I'd like to think it continues on in the future.
"At the end of the day, I'm a one club man. That's what I'd like to be, but I know certain things pop up or the club may not want you for whatever reason.
"I'm still fresh, the body's good. That's one thing I've always been able to pride myself on, not taking any shortcuts in that sense.
"I pretty much missed three years of the game, so I definitely still reckon I've got some quality years ahead of me and I'd love to stay with the Dragons long-term."
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
